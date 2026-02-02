Grammy Awards 2026 full winners list: Kendrick Lamar to Billie Eilish, who all made it big tonight? With the awards finally underway, let's take a look at the winners of Grammy Awards 2026, who have been awarded so far this edition.

New Delhi:

The biggest evening in the international music industry is finally here, with the Grammy Awards ready to honour the best musical accomplishments of the year in an atmosphere of increasing excitement. For almost seven decades, the Grammys have been paying tribute to the best in the music industry, honouring legendary artists such as Beyonce, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder, as well as highlighting emerging and boundary-pushing artists such as Shakti, Charlie Puth and Billie Eilish.

As the hype continues to build, the 2026 Grammy Awards are set to be a celebration of both legendary stars and new-age superstars, as the music landscape continues to change with the times. All attention is now on the stage as the biggest stars in music compete for Grammy Awards.

Grammy 2026 nominees

The nominations for this year's Grammys are expected to be a closely contested affair, especially in the major categories, where several artists are competing for multiple wins. The Record of the Year category, in particular, boasts a stellar lineup of hit songs that have topped the global charts. These include Bad Bunny's 'DtMF', Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild', Doechii’s 'Anxiety', Billie Eilish's 'Wildflower', Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra', the collaborative effort by Kendrick Lamar and SZA titled 'Luther', Chappell Roan’s 'The Subway' and the viral hit by ROSE and Bruno Mars titled 'APT'.

With the awards finally underway, the world is waiting with bated breath to see which artistes will take home the most prestigious awards in the industry. Let's take a look at the awards that have been given out so far at the Grammys this year.

Grammy 2026 winners

Luther by Kendrick Lamar wins Record Of The Year

Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist

Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album

DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS wins Best Musica Urbana Album

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll wins Best Contemporary Country Album

Lady Gaga wins Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM

Lola Young wins Best Pop Solo Performance award for her single 'Messy'

Wildflower by Billie Eilish wins the Song Of The Year award

Cirkut wins Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen wins Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga wins Best Dance Pop Recording

EUSEXUA by FKA twigs wins Best Dance/Electronic Album

Abracadabra by Gesaffelstein Remix wins Best Remixed Recording

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning wins Best Rock Performance

BIRDS (Turnstile) wins Best Metal Performance

As Alive As You Need Me To Be by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters wins Best Rock Song

NEVER ENOUGH from Turnstile Best Rock Album

Alone (The Cure) wins Best Alternative Music Performance

Songs Of A Lost World (The Cure) wins Best Alternative Music Album

Folded by Kehlani wins Best R&B Performance

VIBES DON'T LIE by Leon Thomas wins Best Traditional R&B Performance

Folded by Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson wins Best R&B Song

BLOOM wins Durand Bernarr wins Best Progressive R&B Album

MUTT by Leon Thomas wins Best R&B Album

Chains & Whips by Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams wins Best Rap Performance

luther by Kendrick Lamar With SZA wins Best Melodic Rap Performance

tv off by Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington wins Best Rap Song

GNX by Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album

Words For Days Vol. 1 by Mad Skillz wins Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Windows - Live by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade wins Best Jazz Performance

Portrait by Samara Joy wins Best Jazz Vocal Album

Southern Nights by Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore wins Best Jazz Instrumental Album

A Matter Of Time from Laufey wins Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Also Read: Grammys 2026 LIVE: Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album award, Justin Bieber performs 'Yukon'