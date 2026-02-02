Trump hopes Iran will make a deal, says failure will show if Khamenei's regional war warning was right "We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said.

Washington:

Amid escalating tension between the US and Iran, Donald Trump said he was "hopeful" that Iran would "make a deal" with Washington, hours after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any conflict initiated by the United States would turn into a "regional war". Trump added that if the deal does not go through, it would become clear whether Khamenei's warning was correct.

Trump says US deployed significant military assets in the region

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said the US had deployed significant military assets in the region but preferred a diplomatic outcome amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said.

Iran warns Washington against military action

Notably, the US President’s remarks came in response to a series of strong statements by Iran's Supreme Leader in a series of posts on X, who warned Washington against military action, stating that Washington should understand that any war would not remain limited.

"The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei's post read, adding that Iran would not be intimidated by threats involving warships or aircraft.

"That Americans sometimes talk about war - saying we will come with warships and aircraft - is nothing new. The Iranian nation is not affected by such talk. They shouldn't try to intimidate the Iranian nation with such things," his post added.

Khamenei says Iran does not seek conflict

Khamenei said Iran does not seek conflict but would respond forcefully to any aggression and further accused the United States of attempting to dominate Iran due to its strategic resources and location.

"We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation," another post read.

