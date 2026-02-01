What actions can ICC take against Pakistan for boycotting India clash in T20 World Cup 2026? The Pakistan government decided that its team would not be playing in the T20 World Cup 2026 against India. The government has given a go-ahead for the tournament, but not for the match against India. Here is what actions ICC can take against Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The Pakistan government confirmed its national team's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026; however, it refused to allow the team to play the match against India, which is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted in a post on X.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had thrown his team's participation in the T20 World Cup into uncertainty after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament due to their refusal to travel to India for the tournament for what they cited as 'security concerns'. The PCB could now land in big trouble for their boycott of the India match.

What actions can ICC take against Pakistan for their India boycott?

As per reports, the ICC has stated that it has not received an official word from the PCB over their refusal for the India match. However, the ICC can take actions against the PCB when it receives an official email. This can include sanctions on the PCB, and they are set to have to get a cut into their revenue from the tournament.

Moreover, the ICC member boards have also signed agreements with the ICC, which would surely attract sanctions on the PCB. Also, the BCCI and the PCB had agreed to play their ICC matches at neutral venues, an agreement which the PCB will now breach, calling for another sanction.

There are a lot of logistics involved in the tournament. Considering this match being the most lucrative clash of the tournament, the broadcasters can move to the court for an action against Pakistan and can ask for refund of the money that they will lose. The loss would likely be handed to the PCB by the ICC, as it is Pakistan that is boycotting this match.

What the ICC rules say?

The ICC's rules on the functioning of the cricket boards state that the boards should function autonomously. Article 2.4 of the ICC constitution states that "The Member must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel)."

If the ICC considers this an interference by the Pakistan government, the international body can even suspend the board immediately.