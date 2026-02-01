Pakistan government clears team's participation for T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play clash against India The Pakistan government has cleared its national team to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the government has refused its team to play in the high-octane clash against India in Colombo.

New Delhi:

The Pakistan government has cleared its national team to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026; however, it has denied the team permission to play the match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

This comes after a week-long uncertainty of Pakistan's participation in the tournament after the International Cricket Council had replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. Following ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament, the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, had threatened a possible boycott of the World Cup. Naqvi had stated that the decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken after his meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

(Image Source : REPORTER)Pakistan government clears participation for T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan had set Monday as deadline for confirming participation

Meanwhile, the PCB chairman Naqvi had met Sharif and had deferred the decision for the participation in the tournament till Friday or Monday. "Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister ... Shehbaz Sharif," Naqvi had tweeted after meeting his PM. "Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision [on participation] will be taken either on Friday or next Monday."

