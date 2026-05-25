'No open prayers or animal sacrifice in public': CM Yogi issues strict directives ahead of Bakrid

Lucknow:

As the preparations for Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) are underway across the entire country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directives ahead of the festival. During a high-level review meeting held on Sunday, CM Yogi instructed police officials and district magistrates across the state to remain on alert and maintain law and order during the festival.

CM Yogi has ordered that neither 'Namaz' (prayers) nor 'Qurbani' (animal sacrifice) shall be performed in open spaces on the day of Eid al-Adha. Notably, CM Yogi has issued 10 strict directives concerning the Bakrid festivities; let us take a closer look at them.

'No open prayers or animal sacrifice in public': CM Yogi

CM Yogi directed that namaz should be offered only inside mosque premises and under no circumstances should prayers be held in open public spaces or on roads. He also ordered that roads must not be blocked for offering prayers and suggested that if the number of worshippers is large, prayers should be conducted in shifts.

The Chief Minister further instructed that no animal sacrifice should take place in open areas and strictly prohibited the sacrifice of banned animals.

Emphasising cleanliness during the festival, he directed authorities to ensure that no unhygienic conditions arise after animal sacrifice and asked officials to make proper sanitation arrangements.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to keep a strict vigil on troublemakers and deploy adequate police personnel at Eidgahs and sensitive locations. Surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones has also been ordered in sensitive areas to maintain security.

CM Yogi’s 10 key directives for Bakrid

Namaz should be offered only within mosque premises No open-air prayers under any circumstances Roads must not be blocked for prayers If crowds are large, prayers should be held in shifts No form of animal sacrifice shall take place in open areas. The sacrifice of banned animals is strictly prohibited Do not litter or create filth following the sacrifices A close watch must be kept on miscreants. Police forces must remain deployed at Eidgahs Surveillance using CCTV cameras and drones must be conducted in sensitive areas

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