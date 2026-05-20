'No compromise on quality or timelines in development works': CM Yogi's strict directions to UP PWD

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the Public Works Department’s action plan for the financial year 2026-27 through a video conference meeting attended by district magistrates, ministers and public representatives from across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued clear directions to officials, stating that there should be no compromise on standards, quality or timely completion of development works. He directed every district to prepare development proposals based on local requirements and submit them within a week. He said the state government would approve the action plan in the first week of June.

The Chief Minister instructed district magistrates to hold meetings with public representatives and finalise development projects on a priority basis. He also said that foundation stone laying ceremonies and bhoomi pujan for development works should be carried out only by elected representatives.

Yogi Adityanath clarified that public representatives should not be held responsible for shortcomings in departmental functioning or mistakes made by contractors. He said ensuring quality and timely completion of projects is the responsibility of departmental officials.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure, the Chief Minister said strong connectivity and robust infrastructure form the backbone of economic progress in any state. He noted that roads, bridges and connectivity routes are not merely means of transportation, but also drivers of trade, employment and social development.

He directed officials to avoid any “pick and choose” approach while preparing proposals and ensure that the needs of every region receive equal importance.

The Chief Minister instructed all district magistrates and chief development officers to appoint a nodal officer for every ongoing project in their respective districts. The nodal officer will be responsible for regularly monitoring progress and ensuring quality standards.

He also directed officials to review projects approved last year and submit progress reports to the government on time. Additionally, the Public Works Department was instructed to send separate inspection teams to every district for on ground inspections and independent assessment of projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for helipads considering emergency situations such as natural disasters, medical emergencies and other crises. He directed that helipads should be constructed near every block, tehsil and district headquarters. He also instructed the Public Works Department to take responsibility for their maintenance and develop a fixed user fee system for their operation.

Referring to the impact of global conditions on fuel and bitumen availability, Yogi Adityanath directed the Public Works Department to adopt technological innovations and practical reforms in its functioning.

He instructed officials to construct high quality cement concrete roads on rural routes up to 2 kilometres wherever required. To reduce bitumen consumption, he directed the department to prioritise the use of Cement Treated Sub Base (CTSB) instead of Granular Sub Base (GSB), and Cement Treated Base technology instead of Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), making road construction more durable and cost effective.

The Chief Minister also praised the Urban Development Department’s “CM Grid” scheme, calling it an important initiative to strengthen urban connectivity. However, he said the pace of implementation needed to be accelerated further.

He directed the Urban Development Department to prepare proposals based on local needs and ensure better road and connectivity infrastructure reaches every mohalla and colony in the state.

During the meeting, the Public Works Department gave a detailed presentation before the Chief Minister. Officials informed him that more than 30,000 proposals under 17 different heads have already been received for the current financial year 2026-27.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prioritise all proposals and implement projects in a phased and time bound manner so that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S. P. Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena, Public Works Department Minister of State Brajesh Singh, along with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officials from various departments, were present during the meeting.