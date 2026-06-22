Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina after criticising him, gets massively trolled

New Delhi:

Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna have always taken potshots at each other. So much so that Samay even mentioned the Shaktimaan actor during his 'Still Alive' stand-up, while mentioning the aftermath of India's Got Latent controversy. However, seems like there has been a change in circumstances, if not hearts, for a collaboration that no one saw coming. Raina and Khanna have collaborated for an ad campaign, and the reactions have been mixed.

Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna team up for an ad campaign

Several months after their public disagreement made headlines, Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina have come together for an advertisement, a move that few saw coming. The collaboration has caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing surprise at seeing the two share screen space. While some called it an unexpected partnership, others questioned Mukesh's decision to work with Samay, given the strong criticism he had directed at the comedian in the past.

To make their collab look relatable, Mukesh and Samay used familiar connotations they have used in the past to take a dig at each other. However, a section of social media users seemed unappeased with Khanna. On the other hand, they hailed Raina for "turning enemies to friends".

How did fans react?

Taking to the comments section, those siding with Samay Raina wrote, "Sorry shaktimaan", "Another year of unexpected collabs", "Areyy yea to unexpected tha", "Bro always changes his enemies into MONEY MAKING MACHINES", "bro turning all haters into brand deals", "Pehle Sunil Pal Aur Ab Shaktiman.. Lagta Hai Ye Sab Samay Se Isiliye Panga Lete Hai Taaki Uske Saath Ad Kar Sake", "bro skipped apology arc and went straight to ad revenue arc", "Downfall kesa bhi ho comeback ho to samay jesa ho", "The fact that he turned all his "enemies" to friends is something really remarkable", "It feels like creating controversy with Samay is good for your bank balance, as he ends up collaborating with every hater and humbling them too".

Those criticising Mukesh Khanna, penned, "Shaktimaan bhi bik gya", "Paise ki taqat hi aisi hai, sab bik jaate hai", "@iammukeshkhanna everyone has a price, you just proved it."

How did Mukesh Khanna recently criticise Samay Raina?

Previously, after Samay Raina took a dig at Mukesh Khanna during his stand-up act, the latter posed an AI image of the former, riding a donkey, face blackened, often used as a mark of shame. In the caption, he wrote, "In a post shared on Instagram, the actor-producer did not hold back while taking a swipe at Samay Raina. He wrote, "Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho, baahar nikalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, wo wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyunki wo seedha-saada praani nahin hai." (A dog's tail remains crooked. You can put it in a bottle and take it out, but it will still remain crooked. Samay Raina is similar. No matter how much you try to straighten him, he returns to being crooked because he is not a simple, straightforward person.)

Mukesh further intensified his criticism, writing, "Wo roasted praani hai... poore desh ne latada maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah aur maar khane. Ab ek hee cheez baaqi hai. Uska muh kaala karke gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye jahan bachhe usko ande-tamatar maarein kyunki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai." (He is a roasted creature... The whole country has already rebuked him. Yet he returned shamelessly to face more backlash. Now only one thing remains: his face should be blackened, he should be made to sit on a donkey, and be paraded through cities and streets where children throw eggs and tomatoes at him for insulting their superhero Shaktimaan.)"

Meanwhile, Samay Raina's India's Got Latent opened with Season 2 on June 20. It is currently streaming on both Netflix and YouTube.

Also read: Ashish Chanchlani defends Samay Raina as India's Got Latent 2 faces 'lost its charm' criticism | Read