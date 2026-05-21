CM Yogi issues guidelines for officials amid heat wave: 'Keep close watch on hospitals, water supply'

Lucknow:

Amid heat wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued strict directives to officials and asked them to remain vigilant regarding relief and rescue operations. As per the CM's order, the District Magistrates (DMs), the Health Department, the Electricity Department, and Relief Agencies must remain on high alert.

Senior officials asked to keep a close watch on hospitals, water supply

Senior officials are directed to keep a close watch on hospitals, drinking water supply, and power supply arrangements and adequate arrangements must be ensured in government hospitals for the treatment of patients affected by heatstroke, CM Yogi said in the order.

CM Yogi Adityanath in the dsirectives urged the public to remain vigilant to protect themselves from heatstroke. “Pay special attention to the care of children and the elderly, wear loose-fitting clothing made of cotton or khadi, most importantly, do not engage in any negligent behavior that could pose a risk of fire outbreaks,” he said in the order.

The Chief Minister said that the officials must pay special attention to protecting workers from fatigue, dehydration, and heatstroke.

Heat wave conditions likely in Uttar Pradesh

The development comes heat wave conditions are likely at a few places in Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said, as Banda sizzled at 46.4 degrees Celsius to become the hottest place in the country amid soaring temperatures across the state.

According to the meteorological department, temperatures at several places in the state crossed the 40-degree mark on Sunday afternoon, with Jhansi recording 44.6 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 44.5 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 44.2 degrees, Orai 43.8 degrees, Sultanpur 43.3 degrees and Varanasi (BHU) 43.4 degrees.

The department said the weather across the state is most likely to remain dry, while heat wave conditions are "very likely" at a few places. A weather warning issued on Sunday said maximum temperatures were above normal in Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Orai and Agra, while minimum temperatures remained above normal in Etawah and Meerut.

The bulletin said no heat wave conditions were recorded in east or west Uttar Pradesh during the previous 24 hours, though daytime temperatures remained significantly high in many districts.

The IMD said Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal. The forecast for the state capital and adjoining areas predicted clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 43 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

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