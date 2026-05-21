Tense phone call with Trump leaves Israeli PM Netanyahu 'fuming' over new peace proposal for Iran: Reports

Washington:

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly engaged in a "tense" and emotionally charged phone call as renewed efforts to strike an understanding with Iran gathered pace. According to a report by Axios, the two leaders exchanged sharp views over Washington's latest push to revive diplomatic negotiations with Tehran. Sources cited in the report said Netanyahu was extremely distressed after the call, with one insider dramatically describing his reaction by saying that his "hair was on fire."

The phone call comes at a time when mediation attempts involving Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have intensified. These countries are helping shape a revised peace proposal intended to narrow long-standing differences between the United States and Iran. The updated draft reportedly seeks stronger commitments from Tehran regarding its nuclear programme and defines conditions for the possible release of frozen Iranian funds.

Trump signals openness to talks but warns of military option

Sources told Axios that President Trump remains open to a negotiated settlement, but he has also made it clear that military action remains an option if diplomacy fails. Speaking at the Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, Trump said that the situation could go in either direction. He remarked that the only question now is whether there will be a decisive strike or whether Iran will sign an agreement. Later the same day, he added that the situation remains "on the borderline" between a breakthrough and renewed conflict.

Netanyahu favours tougher line as differences deepen

The report indicates that the Israeli Prime Minister is wary of the negotiations and prefers a more hardline approach that targets Iran's military and strategic infrastructure. Israel has long opposed concessions to Tehran and maintains that any agreement must ensure stronger safeguards. Meanwhile, Iran has acknowledged receiving updated proposals from mediators, though it has not signalled any major shift in its position. Iranian officials have reiterated that progress hinges on easing restrictions and unfreezing assets.

Diplomatic letter of intent being explored

Trump reportedly informed Netanyahu that mediators were drafting a "letter of intent" that could serve as a foundation for structured negotiations between the US and Iran. Israeli sources claim that the phone call underscored significant disagreements between the two leaders on the future course of action. A source also said that Israel's ambassador to Washington had briefed US lawmakers about Netanyahu’s concerns. However, the Israeli Embassy denied this description, stating that the ambassador does not comment on private conversations.

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