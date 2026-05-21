Falta Assembly repolling in Bengal LIVE: Polling underway, voters express relief over peaceful process

Kolkata:

All preparations are in place as the repolling is underway at 144-Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal today. The Election Commission has nearly doubled the security arrangements for the election that was countermanded last month over allegations of large-scale EVM tampering. The repolling is being conducted after irregularities were reported in the April 29 polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Falta Assembly constituency has 285 polling booths, and around 35 companies of central forces will be deployed to ensure smooth voting, the official said, adding that deployment of security forces for the repoll would be nearly double that of the original polling day.

On Tuesday (May 19), Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan declared that he would not contest the repoll. The TMC described Khan's decision as "personal" and not that of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Debangshu Panda from the seat. The counting of votes will take place on May 24. Notably, the BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats. BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister.

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