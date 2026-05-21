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Falta Assembly repolling in Bengal LIVE: Polling underway, voters express relief over peaceful process

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

The repolling in West Bengal's Falta Assembly Constituency is being conducted today after irregularities were reported in the polling, which was originally held on April 29, 2026.

Falta Assembly repolling in Bengal LIVE Updates.
Falta Assembly repolling in Bengal LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Kolkata:

All preparations are in place as the repolling is underway at 144-Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal today. The Election Commission has nearly doubled the security arrangements for the election that was countermanded last month over allegations of large-scale EVM tampering. The repolling is being conducted after irregularities were reported in the April 29 polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Falta Assembly constituency has 285 polling booths, and around 35 companies of central forces will be deployed to ensure smooth voting, the official said, adding that deployment of security forces for the repoll would be nearly double that of the original polling day.

On Tuesday (May 19), Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan declared that he would not contest the repoll. The TMC described Khan's decision as "personal" and not that of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Debangshu Panda from the seat. The counting of votes will take place on May 24. Notably, the BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats. BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates

Live updates :Falta Assembly re-election in West Bengal

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  • 8:37 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Falta repoll: Voters turn out confidently as polling gains momentum

    Polling is underway in the Falta Assembly Constituency. "It is the same as it was back in my childhood. We were scared to cast our votes 15 years back, but not anymore. 15 years back, we were not even allowed to come to the booth, the goons would stop us at the gate…I am very happy today," a voter said. 

  • 7:41 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Suvendu Adhikari on TMC's Jahangir Khan pulling out of Falta race

    West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said TMC's Falta candidate Jahangir Khan "ran away" from the re-election as he would not get any polling agents. "He had no other way, as he won't get a polling agent, so he decided to run away," the CM told the media. 

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Abhishek Banerjee's role comes under spotlight

    Falta falls under Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, and some legislators raised pointed questions about his role and visibility during the campaign. Party insiders say this reflects deeper unease following electoral setbacks. The discussions come at a moment when Banerjee has kept a relatively low public profile after West Bengal Assembly election results.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Turbulence inside TMC over Jahangir's exit

    TMC's internal meeting at Kalighat witnessed visible dissent after Jahangir Khan's abrupt withdrawal from the contest. Several MLAs reportedly questioned why Khan faced no disciplinary action and indirectly criticised senior leadership figures. The issue has revived internal debates over organisational control and decision-making.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC probes raise questions over booth-level officials

    The inquiry into the April 29 polling irregularities extended beyond EVM malfunction. Officials say the probe flagged concerns over presiding officers, booth-level staff, and even some observers. The findings eventually prompted the EC to countermand the vote and announce a full repoll.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Webcams and live monitoring for maximum transparency

    The EC has significantly expanded surveillance inside and outside polling booths. Each booth will now have two cameras inside and one outside, with live webcasting monitored from the DEO and CEO offices. Drone surveillance is also being considered to ensure complete transparency throughout the day.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    QRTs on high alert amid repoll

    Thirty Quick Response Teams have been positioned across the constituency to deal with any disturbance during polling. Election officials say even minor unrest will trigger immediate intervention. The tightened security grid is meant to reassure voters amid heightened political tensions.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Falta repolling LIVE: 35 companies of CAPF to guard 285 booths

    To secure all 285 polling stations, around 35 companies of central forces have been deployed across Falta. Poll officials say this is almost double the security presence during the April 29 vote that was later countermanded. The enhanced arrangements are part of the EC's "zero-tolerance" approach to malpractice.

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC doubles security for Falta repoll

    Security has been sharply scaled up for the repoll in the Falta Assembly constituency, with the Election Commission nearly doubling deployment across all booths. Each location will now have one full section of eight CAPF personnel instead of the four deployed earlier. Officials say the move aims to eliminate any possibility of irregularities after last month’s EVM-tampering allegations.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What did TMC's Jahangir Khan say after withdrawing his nomination?

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Falta Assembly constituency Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. "I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21," he said.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Falta repolling LIVE: Voting begins across all 285 booths

    The voting has begus across all 285 booths in the Falta Assembly constituency. To ensure prompt action on any disturbances or complaints, 30 Quick Response Teams have been deployed across the region. Authorities say they are closely monitoring the situation to maintain a smooth and secure voting process.

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Why was repolling announced at Falta constituency?

    The Election Commission ordered a complete repoll in Falta following widespread allegations of electoral malpractice during the original polling on April 29. Complaints included claims that EVM buttons linked to BJP candidates were covered with white tape at multiple polling stations. The seriousness of these accusations prompted the EC to take unprecedented action.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP fields Debangshu Panda as falta spotlight intensifies

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Debangshu Panda to contest the repol. With Falta under heavy scrutiny, all eyes are now on how the BJP positions itself for the re-election. Vote counting is scheduled for May 24.

  • 6:58 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws his nomination

    The contest took a dramatic turn when TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the race two days ahead of the repoll. The TMC clarified that his move was a "personal decision" and not a party directive. With Khan stepping aside, the repoll has become even more pivotal in the state's political narrative.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Falta emerges as major political flashpoint in Bengal

    The Falta Assembly constituency has turned into one of the most closely watched battlegrounds of the 2026 West Bengal elections after being ordered for a repoll. Situated in South 24 Parganas and falling under the influential Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, the constituency is witnessing intense political contestation. 

  • 6:52 AM (IST)May 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mock poll begins at Falta polling station

    A mock poll is currently underway at the Falta polling station as officials prepare for today's repoll in the Falta Assembly constituency. Election teams are testing the systems and ensuring all arrangements are in order before voting resumes.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
West Bengal Falta Falta Assembly Repolling West Bengal Election West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Polls
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