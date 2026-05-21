Rohit Sharma's ODI future is not secured as BCCI worried about his fitness status: Reports

New Delhi:

Even though former India captain Rohit Sharma is picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, his fitness remains a major concern. The 39-year-old has been added to the subject of fitness as the BCCI isn’t entirely sure about his status. He missed a major chunk of the IPL 2026 season after being ruled out with a hamstring injury, and even upon returning to the playing XI, the cricketer hasn’t spent enough time fielding.

Against KKR in the last evening, Rohit was once again subbed out, with Allah Ghazanfar replacing him as the Impact Player. Hence, BCCI isn’t sure whether Rohit can carry on in ODIs, where the Mumbai-born is required to spend 50 overs on the field. The team management has taken note of him losing weight, but there isn’t enough clarity on whether he can be on the crease for 50 overs and then bat for a significant amount of time.

Notably, by the time the ODI World Cup is played next year, Rohit will be close to 41 and the BCCI is also taking note of that.

“Rohit didn’t report to the BCCI’s centre of excellence (CoE) for those three weeks. He has become lean but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn’t have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Like Rohit, Hardik Pandya’s availability for the Afghanistan ODIs is also subject to fitness. He didn’t feature in the MI team for nearly three weeks before returning against KKR. The source mentioned that the all-rounder hasn’t communicated anything to the officials after suffering from a back spasm and now, they are worried if he can bowl 10 overs in ODIs.

“Hardik was not communicated about fitness concerns till 48 hours before the selection meeting. He hasn’t played for Mumbai Indians since May 2. He complained of back spasms after the game in Chennai but he hasn’t played since. He has been reportedly training at the Reliance’s facility and at Wankhede stadium. While he has rejoined the team, it is not ascertained how he needs to prove his fitness. The selectors are only worried about him not bowling 10 overs,” the source added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can’t be clubbed together

The selection group is also assessing backup options for the opening combination, with limited ODI fixtures remaining before the World Cup. Concerns have grown around squad depth in case of injuries, prompting discussions about additional specialist openers alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan.

“At this moment Kohli’s fitness and form is better than most cricketers in India. But one has to understand that Kohli and Rohit can’t be clubbed together anymore. A firm decision needs to be taken on Rohit after consulting the BCCI medical team,” the source said.

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