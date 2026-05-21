Pakistan's Mohammad Amir granted UK visa, eligible to play IPL next year

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir could now feature in the IPL auction after acquiring British citizenship. The left-arm pacer stepped away from international cricket for the second time following the 2024 T20 World Cup. He had previously disclosed that he was pursuing a UK passport through his wife, Narjis Khan, who is a British citizen. That process has now reportedly been completed.

Speculation around Amir’s IPL eligibility intensified after he reshared an Instagram story referencing his updated nationality status. The development is significant because overseas players registered under countries other than Pakistan remain eligible for the IPL player pool.

Amir had earlier spoken openly about the possibility during an appearance on the Pakistani television show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’. At the time, he suggested that obtaining a British passport would make him eligible for the league beginning in 2026.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir had said.

No Pakistan players allowed in IPL

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008. Players such as Shahid Afridi represented Deccan Chargers, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sohail Tanvir, who was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural season, represented Rajasthan Royals. However, due to geopolitical tensions following the Mumbai terror attacks, BCCI effectively closed the door on Pakistan-based players.

One exception emerged in the form of former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. After securing British citizenship, Mahmood entered the IPL as an English player rather than a Pakistani cricketer. He represented Punjab Kings in 2012 and 2013 before later appearing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.

Meanwhile, now that he has been granted a British passport, Amir will play as an overseas player in the Pakistan Super League. The 34-year-old represented Rawalpindi in the 2026 edition of the competition, where he claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.81.

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