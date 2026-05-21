KKR remain alive in IPL playoffs race with typical win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens

Kolkata:

During their most successful years, Kolkata Knight Riders often relied on a simple but effective approach. Their spinners would control the game in the middle overs before a top-order batter, frequently Gautam Gambhir, guided the chase with controlled aggression at a strike rate around 130-140.

After enduring a winless start in their first six matches of IPL 2026, KKR appear to have rediscovered that winning template. Facing Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, the hosts once again strangled the opposition with disciplined bowling, restricting Hardik Pandya’s side to 147 in the first innings.

They lost four wickets in the powerplay as neither of the senior cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, could give Mumbai a good start. The onus fell on the middle order batters, but they weren’t ready for Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy’s dominant spell.

Towards the fag end of the innings, Corbin Bosch played a scintillating knock of 32 runs off 18 balls, allowing Mumbai to finish well. Meanwhile, for KKR, Cameron Green, Saurabh Dubey and Kartik Tyagi picked up two wickets each.

What happened in the second innings?

Kolkata lost Finn Allen early, who departed after scoring eight runs off five balls. After he departed, Manish Pandey arrived at the crease at three, as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was forced to sit out in the second innings due to a concussion. The Karnataka-born stitched an important partnership with Rahane, who made 21 runs off 17 balls.

Pandey, on the other hand, scored 45 runs off 33 balls, which helped KKR remain in the hunt. Rovman Powell supported him well in the middle, adding 40 as he brought the three-time champions close to the target.

Nevertheless, things got slightly complicated in the end with KKR losing two quick wickets, but Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy won the match for the hosts. With the victory, they also remained alive in the playoffs race. The team now needs Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to lose their final league game of the season.

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