Peak Pakistan moment: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz stare at each other as catch goes begging vs KKR | WATCH

Kolkata:

Mumbai Indians’ Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz recreated a famous moment during their high-voltage clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens. Notably, in the 10th over of the game, when the hosts were under enormous pressure, Mumbai had the opportunity to dismiss Rovman Powell with a simple catch in the deep square leg. Even though none of their cricketers was stationed in that position, both Chahar and Minz covered the necessary distance to complete the catch.

However, what followed stunned Mumbai. Neither player took charge of the catch and the confusion between the two resulted in the opportunity going down. The ball dropped safely between them as Powell survived, leaving both fielders visibly frustrated after the missed chance. Captain Hardik Pandya was even seen wrapping his head with the jersey as the effort recalled the famous dropped catch from Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik against West Indies in 2018.

Dropped catch cost Mumbai the match

The dropped catch allowed Rovman to add another 25 runs before he departed for 40 runs off 30 balls. Had Mumbai picked up his wicket early, the hosts would have been put in extreme difficulty as they were reeling for 54/3 at one stage. Nevertheless, Powell stitched a crucial partnership with Manish Pandey in the middle, securing an important win for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, who are still alive in the playoffs race.

Manish Pandey adjudged POTM

In the absence of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was out of the second innings due to a concussion, Pandey was sent to bat at number three. KKR lost Finn Allen early and the responsibility fell on Rahane and Pandey. The Karnataka batter eventually made 45 runs off 33 balls and bailed the home team out of a difficult spot.

Even though KKR were chasing only 148 runs, the chase turned tricky in the final overs as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Hence, Pandey’s measured knock was highly beneficial for the side, who now host Delhi Capitals in their final league game of the season.

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