Drishyam 3 hits theatres: Here's where to stream previous Drishyam films and their box office collections

New Delhi:

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has finally hit theatres on May 21, 2026, bringing excitement among fans of the popular Malayalam thriller franchise. As viewers go to watch the latest instalment, if you are planning to revisit the earlier parts of the film, this article is for you.

In this article, we will tell you where you can stream the previous instalments of Drishyam on OTT. Also, find out about the box office collections of the Drishyam franchise.

Where to watch Drishyam films on OTT

Drishyam: The first part of the Malayalam film Drishyam was released in 2013. The crime thriller follows the story of Georgekutty, who lives a happy life with his family. However, things take an unexpected turn when his family gets involved in an accidental crime, leaving him to protect them and their secret.

The film received widespread attention from both critics and audiences. It holds an 8.4 rating on IMDb. Drishyam can be streamed on the JioHotstar platform with a minimum subscription plan.

Drishyam 2: The second instalment of Drishyam, titled Drishyam 2 was released on February 19, 2021. The film can be streamed on Prime Video platform. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film follows Georgekutty, who is trying to live a peaceful life now runs a cinema theatre and hopes for a fresh start, but the past refuses to leave him alone.

Drishyam films: Box office performance

According to reports, Drishyam collected around Rs 62 to 63 crore worldwide. On the other hand, the second instalment, Drishyam 2, was released directly on OTT platform Prime Video, skipping a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why its box office collection is not available.

Drishyam movie: Main cast members

Apart from Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the film's main star cast includes Meena as Rani George, Ansuba Haasan as Anju George, Asha Sharath as IG Geetha Prabhakar, Esther Anil as Anumol George, Siddique as Prabhakar, Roshan Basheer as Varun Prabhakar.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 advance box office: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller sees strong Day 1 pre-sales | Details