Drishyam 3 advance box office: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller sees strong Day 1 pre-sales | Details

New Delhi:

Mohanlal's much-awaited film Drishyam 3 is set to release in theatres on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor's 66th birthday. The film is already witnessing strong momentum at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the third instalment of the popular Malayalam thriller franchise Drishyam has recorded impressive advance bookings on its opening day, with early pre-sales pointing to solid audience interest ahead of its release.

Read on to find out how much Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is expected to earn on its first day.

Drishyam 3 advance box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as of 11 PM on May 20, the film's opening day pre-sales are nearing the Rs 25 crore gross mark worldwide, with current sales standing at around Rs 24 crore. Of this, nearly Rs 10.50 crore gross has reportedly come from India alone.

Kerala is expected to contribute significantly through spot bookings, in addition to the strong advance sales already recorded, with collections of around Rs 6.75 crore gross so far.

Drishyam 3: Trailer

The makers of the Drishyam 3 dropped the official trailer on May 9, 2026. The 2-minute and 5-second long trailer gives fans a glimpse of what's next for Mohanlal's Georgekutty, as the case shifts into a media trial. He looks tense, worried about how his children will see him after he is called a "criminal", while the police are back on the case, trying to uncover the truth.

Drishyam 3: Cast and characters

The Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 features an ensemble star cast including with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal playing Georgekutty. Meena as Rani, Siddique as Prabhakar, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin, Esther Anil as Anumol, Ansiba Hassan as Anju, Ganesh Kumar as CI Phillip Mathew, Santhi Mayadevi as Advocate Renuka.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 trailer out: Is Mohanlal's Georgekutty heading towards media trial?