Drishyam 3 trailer out: Is Mohanlal's Georgekutty heading towards media trial?

New Delhi:

The offical trailer of Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 was released by the makers on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third and most anticipated instalment in the Drishyam franchise is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's 66th birthday.

The film features South superstar Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani, Ansiba Haasan as Anju, Esther Anil as Anumol in lead roles.

Drishyam 3 trailer out

The 2-minute 5-second trailer hints at new challenges for Mohanlal's character Georgekutty, as the case now moves towards a media trial. He is seen looking tense, worried about what his children will think of him being labelled a "criminal" after finding out what he did. Meanwhile, police officers are also back in action as they work to solve the case. Watch the trailer below:

How social media reacts to Mohanlal's Drishyam 3's trailer?

Mohanlal fans have reacted to the Drishyam 3 trailer with excitement. One X user wrote, "The king of mind games is back! Georgekutty’s intelligence is on another level. Can't wait for May 21st." Another added, "Excited for the movie." Another user wrote, "All the best to the entire team of Drishyam 3 - wishing it a massive blockbuster success and another gripping thriller experience for audiences!"

Drishyam 3 release date

The Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 is scheduled to be released worldwide on Thursday, May 21, 2026, with the first show starting at 8 AM IST.

Drishyam 3 production details

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Pen Studios and Panorama Studios. The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the CBFC. The music for the film is composed by Anil Johnson, while the editing is done by Vinayak VS. Satheesh Kurup handles the cinematography of the film.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 teaser out: Mohanlal fears he's being watched in new sequel, says 'I'm scared'