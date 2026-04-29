Drishyam 3 teaser out: Mohanlal fears he's being watched in new sequel, says 'I'm scared'

New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 is finally out. The teaser give fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the hit thriller film series. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil in key roles.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2026. Read on for more details.

Drishyam 3 teaser out

The 1-minute and 50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal’s voiceover and scenes from the previous parts from 2013 to 2021. The teaser also shows Mohanlal's character Georgekutty sitting in a church and praying to God. He appears scared and less confident. He said, "I am just an ordinary man. My world is small, just my wife and my children. An unwanted guest invaded our privacy. A guest who had the power to destroy my family. Ensuring that guest would never return to ruin our lives, we sent him back forever."

He further adds, "When a moment came that could shatter it, I acted without a second thought. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Mohanlal vs Ajay Devgn: Drishyam 3 release dates revealed, Malayalam film to arrive first