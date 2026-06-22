Uddhav Thackeray suffers major setback as all 6 rebel MPs join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai:

In a major political development in Maharashtra, all six rebel Shiv Sena MPs (UBT) have formally joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Monday (June 22).

Who are the rebel MPs?

The six rebel MPs, who joined the Shinde Sena, are:

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar Sanjay Dina Patil Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar

Operation Tiger now complete and successful: Eknath Shinde

Welcoming the MPs, Shinde remarked, "On the party's foundation day, I had said that the tigers would come, and now six tigers are standing with us," in a reference to the much-discussed "Operation Tiger" that had fuelled speculation over defections from the Uddhav camp.

"Committed Shiv Sainiks have joined our family. Four years ago, when we launched our revolt, 40 MLAs stood with us, and now six MPs have joined us as well. In 2022, we took that step to save the Shiv Sena. Now, a second chapter has begun. We have come together to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray. All of these leaders are grassroots workers. They have not joined us for personal gain; they have come to work for the development of their people and their constituencies," said Shinde.

"We do not obstruct anyone's path, but if someone stands in our way, we do not let it go either. MLAs, sarpanches, MPs, and corporators have been elected by the people because our intentions were clear, and the public placed its trust in us," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister took a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, saying, "We now have three Sanjays with us. We also have Sanjay Rathod here. When we have so many Sanjays with us, there is no need to talk about any other Sanjay — and you know whom I am referring to."

Shinde further said that the operation is now completed and all six MPs have now joined Shiv Sena. "We do not carry out operations halfway. Operation Tiger is now complete and successful. Following all due procedures, six MPs have now joined us," he added.

Also Read: Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 6 rebel MPs join Shinde-led Sena in massive jolt to Uddhav Thackeray

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