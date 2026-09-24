Mushtaq Khan, popular for his roles in Welcome and Gadar, dies at 56. The actor was reportedly suffering from liver cancer. The veteran actor was hospitalised earlier on Thursday. An official statement from his family is awaited.

Mushtaq Khan passes away

Mushtaq Khan was reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, September 24, after his health condition reportedly deteriorated. He was placed in the ICU and is said to have passed away later that evening. His funeral is likely to take place on Friday, September 25.

Mushtaq Khan's most popular dialogue

The actor, whose career spanned both Hindi cinema and television, was known for his versatility and memorable supporting performances. He became particularly popular for playing a disabled hockey player in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Welcome (2007). His dialogue, “meri ek taang nakli hai,” from the film became hugely popular and helped him carve a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Over a career spanning several decades, Mushtaq Khan appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, often leaving an impression even as part of ensemble casts. Some of his notable films include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Jodi No. 1.

Mushtaq Khan's TV shows

On television, Mushtaq Khan appeared in several popular shows across the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. His television credits include Wagle Ki Duniya (1988), Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), where he appeared in Episode 31 in roles including Miyan Buvan, Rana Sanga, Ibrahim Lodhi and Babur, as well as Chamatkar (1996), Devta (1999), Hum Sab Ek Hain (1999) and Tedhe Medhe Sapne (2001). He also appeared in Chacha Chaudhary, adding to his extensive television work over the years.

Mushtaq Khan's glorious filmography

The veteran actor was born in Baihar town in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. His television credits include Wagle Ki Duniya (1988), Chacha Chaudhary and Adaalat, among others. He also appeared in the Netflix series The Railway Men and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3.

Among his more recent film credits are Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Jaat, Stree 2 and Gadar 2. His other notable films include Welcome Back and Rowdy Rathore, among several others.

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