June 22, 2026
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Maharashtra Legislative Council Results: Mahayuti sweeps polls, wins 16 of 17 seats; MVA draws blank

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Polling for these seats took place on June 18 and witnessed an exceptionally high voter turnout of 99.02 per cent on average, reflecting strong participation by the electorate.

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde Image Source : PTI file
Mumbai:

The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a convincing victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from Local Authorities Constituencies, with results for 11 of the 17 seats announced on Monday. Polling for these seats took place on June 18 and witnessed an exceptionally high voter turnout of 99.02 per cent on average, reflecting strong participation by the electorate.

According to the results declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti secured 10 of the 11 seats. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner, claiming 10 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won one seat. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed to secure a single victory. One seat was won by an independent candidate.

The Mahayuti had already gained an advantage before voting began, as six of its candidates were elected unopposed in the run-up to the elections.

Voting was conducted in 11 constituencies, including Nanded, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Parbhani-Hingoli, Jalgaon, Sangli-Satara, Nashik, Solapur, Dharashiv-Latur-Beed and Amravati.

Rebel Gokul Gite stuns Shiv Sena candidate to win Nashik 

BJP rebel Gokul Gite emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from Nashik, defeating the Shiv Sena's candidate Narendra Darade. Gite secured 357 votes, while Darade managed 248 votes, according to election officials. 

The result came as a surprise to many political observers, as the Shiv Sena nominee was widely expected to mount a strong challenge in the election. However, Gite outperformed his rival and registered a comfortable victory.

Seats the Mahayuti won unopposed

Seat name Candidate Party
Thane Ravindra Phatak Shiv Sena
Yavatmal Dushyant Chaturvedi Shiv Sena
Raigad – Ratnagiri – Sindhudurg Aniket Tatkare Nationalist Congress Party
Pune Vikram Kakade Nationalist Congress Party
Wardha – Gadchiroli – Chandrapur Arun Lakhani Bharatiya Janata Party
Ahilyanagar Prajakt Tanpure Bharatiya Janata Party

Result of 11 seats where election was held

Seat name Candidate Party
Nanded Amar Rajurkar Bharatiya Janata Party
Nagpur Rajiv Potdar Bharatiya Janata Party
Bhandara–Gondia Avinash Brahmankar Bharatiya Janata Party
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna Suhas Shirsat Bharatiya Janata Party
Parbhani–Hingoli Saeed Khan Shiv Sena
Jalgaon Nandkishor Mahajan Bharatiya Janata Party
Sangli–Satara Dhairyashil Kadam Bharatiya Janata Party
Nashik Gokul Gite Independent
Solapur Rajendra Raut Bharatiya Janata Party
Dharashiv–Latur–Beed Basavraj Patil Bharatiya Janata Party
Amravati Pravin Pote Bharatiya Janata Party
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra News Legislative Council Election Mahayuti Maha Vikas Aghadi
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