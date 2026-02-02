UP Warriorz achieve unwanted record with yet another loss against Delhi Capitals women WPL (Women's Premier League) side UP Warriorz, after losing their clash to Delhi Capitals women have registered an unwanted WPL record. The side is now the side with the most losses in WPL history.

Vadodara:

UP Warriorz were handed their sixth loss in eight games in the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 season. The side took on Delhi Capitals in game 20 of the tournament, and Capitals handed them a defeat, which sees Warriorz sit in last place in the tournament, having been eliminated from the group stages.

Another disappointing season comes to an end for UP Warriorz, having faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz surpassed Gujarat Giants and became the side with the most WPL losses in the tournament’s history.

Notably, Warriorz now has 21 losses in 33 matches played, whereas Gujarat Giants has 20 losses in 33 matches played. With yet another season without the knockouts, Warriorz will hope for significant improvement next year.

UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning spoke up after the loss

Having lost the clash against Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance. She opined that they gave their best and fought until the end. She also pointed out how not being consistent proved to be the cause of their problems.

"I thought we fought it till the end nicely. We created some chances as well. Unfortunately, we didn't get going [with the bat]. We just haven't been consistent enough... just doing it for longer. It hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously. Disappointing to finish with a loss tonight. Giri did an excellent job. She was keeping up to the stumps... a really nice night for her. Hopefully that gives her some confidence. There were few three-over spells there, which is unusual. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my cricket. Trying to get the best out of people,” Meg Lanning said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

