ICC issues first official statement after Pakistan's refusal to play group game vs India in T20 World Cup 2026 The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its first reaction to Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India scheduled to take place on February 15. The Pakistan government had given partial clearance to the team for the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued its first official statement after the Pakistan government directed its team to not play the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against India on February 15.

In its statement, the ICC stated that the decision to boycott the India match is difficult "to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event." The Board reminded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the "long-term implications" its cricket could face for such a decision and asked the board to "explore a mutually acceptable resolution".

ICC issues statement on Pakistan's decision

In its statement, the ICC confirmed that the board is yet to receive an official word from the PCB. "The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," the ICC said in a statement.

"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

ICC reminds PCB of implications this could lead to

The international body further stressed that this decision is not "in the interest of the global game" and reminded what this could lead to. "ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

The ICC asked the PCB to explore a resolution. "The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which should also be the responsibility of all its members, including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," it said.

Pakistan government directs team not to play India group game

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan government issued an official statement and directed the team not to play the T20 World Cup group game against India on February 15. "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted in a post on X.