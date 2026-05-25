Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Madhavan and more icons to be honoured by President Murmu today

New Delhi:

Some of India’s biggest names from cinema, music and theatre are set to be honoured at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, on May 25.

This year, the Government of India has announced 131 Padma Awards in total, including five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri recognitions. The honours celebrate people who have made remarkable contributions in fields ranging from arts and literature to sports, science, medicine and public service.

Among the biggest names to be honoured this year is late actor Dharmendra, who will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, Dharmendra delivered memorable performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool Aur Patthar. His journey in Indian cinema stretched across decades, and his work continues to be loved by generations of moviegoers.

Padma Awards for 2026 unveiled

From Dharmenda, Alka Yagnik, Satish Shah to Mammootty, the list of Padma awardees include prominent personalities as follows:

Dharmendra - Padma Vibhushan (Posthumous)

Satish Shah - Padma Shri (Posthumous)

Alka Yagnik - Padma Bhushan

Mammootty - Padma Bhushan

Prosenjit Chatterjee - Padma Shri

Madhavan Ranganathan - Padma Shri

Piyush Pandey - Padma Bhushan (Posthumous)

The list also features singers, actors and artists from the field of art. Take a look below:

N Rajam

Shatavadhani R Ganesh

Anil Kumar Rastogi

Arvind Vaidya

Bharat Singh Bharti

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Chiranji Lal Yadav

Deepika Reddy

Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad

Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)

Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)

Haricharan Saikia

Jyotish Debnath

Kalamandalam Vimala

Menon

Khem Raj Sundriyal

Kumar Bose

Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch

Maganti Murali Mohan

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

Nuruddin Ahmed

Othuvaar Thiruthani

Swaminathan

Pokhila Lekthepi

R Krishnan (Posthumous)

Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

Rajastapathi Kaliappa

Goundar

Sangyusang S Pongener

Sarat Kumar Patra

Simanchal Patro

Taga Ram Bheel

Tarun Bhattacharya

Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

Tripti Mukherjee

Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

For those unaware, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are presented to individuals for their outstanding contributions in different fields.

Padma Vibhushan - Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service

Padma Bhushan - Given for service of a very high order

Padma Shri - Presented for notable contributions across any field

Also read: Padma Awards: Dharmendra, Satish Shah and Piyush Pandey named for posthumous honours