Dhurandhar trends at No 1 on Netflix Pakistan despite theatrical ban: Report Dhurandhar is reportedly trending at number one on Netflix Pakistan within days of its global OTT release, despite not receiving a theatrical release in the country. The film released on December 5 in theatres.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most successful Indian films at the box office of all time, delivering strong numbers both in India and overseas. This is considering the fact that Dhurandhar never received a theatrical release in the Gulf nations and Pakistan, markets that are traditionally considered crucial for Hindi cinema's global earnings.

Despite that absence, the Aditya Dhar-directed film still went on to earn over Rs 1300 crore overseas. Now that the film has released on Netflix, and reportedly in Pakistan, too, Dhurandhar has been trending on the top spot on OTT, as per HT, despite a theatrical ban on the film.

Dhurandhar trends at Top 1 on Netflix Pakistan?

Now, following Dhurandhar's worldwide Netflix release, the film has quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts everywhere. Reportedly, in Pakistan, viewers watching Dhurandhar in large numbers are trying to understand why it has been described as “controversial”.

Screenshots showing Dhurandhar trending at number one in the films category on Netflix Pakistan surfaced on social media over the weekend, placing the Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer ahead of other Bollywood titles such as Tere Ishk Mein and Haq, as well as The Big Fake.

What Danish Pandor said about Dhurandhar's ban in Gulf countries

Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch, Akshaye Khanna's brother in Dhurandhar, spoke about the film's reported ban in Gulf nations. He exclusively told India TV, "It should be released. That's what I believe. I spoke to people as well, but I don't know the real reason behind it not being released in the UAE or a lot of Gulf countries. I don't know the specific reason behind it. But if the film had opened there as well, it would have been extremely big."

"But I don't know the reason. I hope it releases soon. My friends and so many people out there are messaging me, asking why Dhurandhar is not releasing in the Gulf. I was like, I have no reason, but I would definitely want them to watch it, but I don't know how, " he continued, further adding, "Maybe they should actually wait for the movie to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, it releases there [in the Gulf] too."

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic at the box office.

