Rohit Shetty house firing case: Filmmaker was home during shooting, escapes unharmed

Director and producer Rohit Shetty narrowly escaped injury in the shooting at his house. He was inside his home when the shots were fired. According to India TV sources, he was relaxing on the seventh floor of his building when the shooting occurred. Initially, the security guard thought it was loud firecrackers, but after checking the CCTV footage, they realised it was gunfire.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid Gangster Shubham Lonkar's men fired four shots outside the Juhu home of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, police said.The firing took place in the early hours of the day, after which security outside the building was beefed up.

Five suspects have been detained in this case

Later, the Juhu police recorded the statement of Rohit Shetty. After the firing, security was increased around the residential tower of Shetty in the Juhu area. The police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation. Around 2:00 PM, Mumbai Police detained 5 individuals from Pune.

1. Aman Anand Marote (27)

Resident: Mavale Aali, Karvenagar, Pune



2. Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19)

Resident: Galli No. 2, Karvenagar, Pune



3. Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20)

Resident: Flat No. 7, Amrapali Building, near Trimurti Hospital, Dhayari, Pune



4. Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18)

Resident: Raikar Mala, Gulmohar Society, Dhayari, Pune



5. Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23)

Resident: Aro Virya Kamri, Pune

A threatening message from the alleged wanted gangster Shubham Lonkar has appeared online, in which he and his gang take responsibility for the firing incident at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The message not only warns Shetty to not 'interfere; in their activities but also poses a threat to the entire Bollywood industry.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is yet to react to the firing case. His fans and followers have wished for the family's well being.

