Noida International Airport will create opportunities for farmers, traders and youth in UP: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Noida International Airport in Jewar will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters in Uttar Pradesh, as he inaugurated Phase I of the project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries at the event, where elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The Prime Minister described the airport as a key step towards regional development and connectivity, and called it a “symbol of India’s new spirit”. He said the project will support economic activity in Uttar Pradesh and benefit several nearby regions.

Noida airport will open new opportunities for farmers, youth and traders: PM Modi

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “It will also bring opportunities for the farmers and youth of western Uttar Pradesh. The planes will fly, and it will become a symbol of the identity of a developed Uttar Pradesh.” He added, “I congratulate the people of western Uttar Pradesh. Today’s event is a symbol of India’s new spirit.”

Highlighting the broader development vision, he said, “Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign.” He also noted, “The country’s largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation.”

Referring to the regional impact, the Prime Minister said, “This Noida airport will greatly benefit Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, and many other places.” He also said, “The Uttar Pradesh that made me a Member of Parliament has now also linked its identity with the name of this airport.”

Noida International Airport: Phase I details and infrastructure plan

Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership model.

The airport is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems. According to official details, the project includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, which can be expanded to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.

The airport’s initial passenger handling capacity is 12 million passengers per annum, scalable up to 70 million passengers per annum in future phases. The Prime Minister also inspected the terminal after inaugurating the airport.

PM Modi on West Asia crisis: India is tackling the crisis with full strength

During his address, PM Modi also referred to the global situation, saying, “At a time when the world is worried due to ongoing conflict in West Asia and shortages of essentials like food, fuel and fertilisers, India is tackling the crisis with full strength.” He added, “The government is ensuring that the burden does not fall on common families and farmers.”

Watch complete reportage by India TV here:

ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport: 10 things to know about Delhi-NCR's second international hub