Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record ahead of IPL 2026 season opener

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2020 kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. It is worth noting that with a revamped squad in the new season, both sides will hope for a good performance as they aim to get off to a positive start.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jacob Bethell will feature for RCB, whereas Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma will be in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two sides take centre stage in the tournament.

In the previous season, while RCB went on to win the title, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a subpar season. Despite having a brilliant batting attack, the side failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, finishing in at six in the group table.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 26 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the tie 13 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the clash 11 times. The clash has resulted in a tie once, and once it has produced no result.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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