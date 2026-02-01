Rohit Shetty House Firing: Baba Siddiqui case accused Shubham Lonkar claims responsibility, warns Bollywood Rohit Shetty, who is is already wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has taken responsibility of Rohit Shetty house firing case.

New Delhi:

A threatening message from the alleged wanted gangster Shubham Lonkar has appeared online, in which he and his gang take responsibility for the firing incident at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The message not only warns Shetty to not 'interfere; in their activities but also poses a threat to the entire Bollywood industry.

It is worth noting that Lonkar is already wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and has been nowhere to be found since the last time the agencies were able to locate him in Nepal.

What is said in Lonkar's threat?

Gangster Shubham Lonkar's open threat reads, 'Ram Ram Jai Bajrang Bali, to all brothers. We, SHUBHAM LONKAR, AARZOO BHISHNOI, HARI BOXER, and HARMAN Shandu, take responsibility for the firing that took place today at film director Rohit Shetty's house (Shetty Tower) in Mumbai.'

It further reads, 'We messaged him many times telling him not to interfere in our work, but he didn't understand. We've given him this small trailer. If he doesn't understand our message and doesn't listen to us, then the next bullet won't be fired outside his house, but inside his bedroom, right in his chest. And this is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways while you still have time, otherwise, your situation will be very bad.'

Rohit's condition will be worse than Baba Siddiqui: Shubham Lonkar

'We will make your condition worse than Baba Siddiqui's. And to all those we have called, either get in line while you still have time, or you won't find enough places to hide. And to all our enemies, be ready, we will meet you soon. Wait and watch!! (NOTE = There was only one, there is only one, and there will only be one Lawrence Bishnoi group!!) Jai Shri Ram Jai Balkari #rip Ankit Badhu Sherewala. #rip Sippa Mallan #rip Sangham Malothra #Sandeep Phalwan #Tyson Bishnoi #Piyush Piplani #Dilawar Haryana #Hasim Baba Group,' read the threat note.

It should be noted that Shubham Lonkar is the same gangster who is wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. Shubham Lonkar's last known location, according to agencies, was in Nepal after the Baba Siddiqui murder case. Since then, there has been no trace of him.

