Union Budget 2026: How to download Budget's PDF and other documents? Check step-by-step guide Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in a historic Sunday session, marking her ninth Budget address. Citizens can now download the complete Budget document in PDF format from the Ministry of Finance website. The PDF includes sector-wise allocations.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha and detailed the allocations to various sectors in her address. She also scripted history today by presenting the Budget for the record 9th time in the Lower House of Parliament. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai continues to hold the record for presenting 10 term the most Union Budgets in independent India. For the first time in India's independent history, the Union Budget has been presented on a Sunday.

For the ease of the citizens, the government puts out the entire document on the website of the Ministry of Finance where people can download any document in PDF version. Those who are interested in downloading the PDF can get full access to the budget document from there.

Steps to download the budget PDF, other documents?

Go to the Ministry of Finance website https://finmin.gov.in/

Scroll down to the section titled Union Budget and click on it.

A new page will open with multiple download options

Select and download all the required documents, including the Budget Speech, Financial Statements and Annexures

Check the Budget PDF here

What will the PDF include?

The pdf will have all the details which have been announced for the taxable year ahead (2026-27). It will incorporate the following:

Detailed allocations

Key policy announcements

Financial statements for the upcoming fiscal year

Tax slabs

Benefits and more

Income tax law to come into force from April 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Income Tax Act, 2025, will be implemented from April 1 and rules and tax returns forms will be notified shortly. Beginning April 1, the Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into force, replacing the six-decade-old tax law and the changes made in tax laws in 2026-27 Budget will be incorporated in the new legislation. In her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, she said, "This (direct tax code) was completed in record time and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from first April 2026. The simplified income tax rules and forms will be notified shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with its requirements." The forms have been redesigned, such that ordinary citizens can comply without difficulty, she added.

ALSO READ: Budget 2026: Govt allocates Rs 7.85 lakh crore to defence, over 15 per cent hike from last year