Budget 2026: Govt allocates Rs 7.85 lakh crore to defence, over 15 per cent hike from last year The Union Budget 2026 has raised the defence allocation to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in a strong push for military modernisation and operational readiness. This marks a significant rise from last year’s Rs 6.81 lakh crore allocation.

New Delhi:

The government has significantly increased defence spending in the Union Budget 2026, allocating Rs 7.85 lakh crore for the sector. This marks a notable rise from last year's Rs 6.81 lakh crore. The heightened allocation comes at a time when the Ministry of Defence is processing major procurement programmes, including upcoming contracts for Rafale fighter jets, submarines and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.

Out of this total allocation, Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been earmarked specifically for the modernisation of the Armed Forces. This funding will support the acquisition of advanced weapon systems, cutting-edge technology, indigenous defence manufacturing and capability enhancement across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Breakdown of defence allocation

The increased budget reflects a continued push towards self-reliance in defence (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), strengthening operational readiness and ensuring the forces remain equipped to meet emerging and future security challenges. According to the Budget papers, the total outlay for the Ministry of Defence in FY27 includes defence services revenue expenditure, capital outlay, defence pensions and spending on civil establishments under the ministry. The increased allocation aims to support both operational preparedness and long-term capability development.

Comparison with the previous budget

In the FY26 Budget, the Centre had assigned Rs 6.81 lakh crore to the defence sector, which was one of the largest components of government expenditure. Within that, defence services revenue expenditure amounted to Rs 3.12 lakh crore, covering salaries, allowances, equipment maintenance and operational requirements.

How India compares with global defence budgets

Globally, India continues to remain among the top defence spenders. China had announced a massive USD 249 billion defence budget for 2025,26, marking a 7.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, the United States remains the world's biggest military spender. According to Global Fire Power, the US defence budget stands at a staggering USD 895 billion.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech