'Focus on improving productivity, generating employment': Sitharaman after presenting Budget 2026

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026. Addressing the press conference after her 85-minute-long budget speech, Sitharaman said the government was focusing on economic growth by building an ecosystem through reforms. She said the prime objective of the government was to improve productivity and generate employment.

"We are laying the path and giving a push to the economy to maintain the growth momentum and for that growth momentum or sustained economic growth which we want to ensure. Primarily, we are looking at building the ecosystem with structural reforms, which will go on. Reforms have been carried out. We are continuing to do the reform activities. It will continue with an aim to make sure that we create enough environment for improving productivity and making sure employment is generated. The 21st century is completely driven by technology. So we will ensure that technology is brought in to benefit the common man...Rs 1000 crore per year per city is being given, and the emphasis is going to be largely on tier 2, tier 3 cities," she said.