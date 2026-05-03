Washington Sundar takes Gujarat Titans home in nervy third straight win as PBKS suffer second loss

New Delhi:

Washington Sundar showed nerves of steel to power Gujarat Titans home in a nervy win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3. Sundar played an unbeaten 40-run knock to help the Titans hunt down 164 in a four-wicket win on the second last ball of the clash.

The hosts lost wickets in a flurry and it all came down to 11 needed off the final over as Arshad Khan farmed the strike with Sundar at the other end. He hit a four off a yorker against Marcus Stoinis on the second ball before a brace and a single brought Sundar back.

With three needed from the final two balls, Sundar went for a scoop on the full toss for a six over fine leg to win it for the GT, who have now bagged their third straight win to put their challenge for the playoffs. Meanwhile, this was PBKS' second straight loss of the season, after going down to Rajasthan Royals previously.

Sudharsan sets it up with fifty

It was Sai Sudharsan who set up the chase with his cool-headed 57 from 41 balls. After skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed early by Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan steadied the chase with a 53-run stand for the second wicket alongside Jos Buttler.

Buttler (25) played the more aggressive role, hitting Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett for a six each, including a bold scoop over the wicketkeeper. However, he eventually fell while trying to clear the infield off Vyshak Vijayakumar, with Shreyas Iyer completing the catch.

Sudharsan remained composed and brought up his third fifty of IPL 2026 off 37 balls. He marked the milestone with two boundaries off Yuzvendra Chahal, but was later caught on the ropes by Bartlett while attempting a pull off Vysakh. Rahul Tewatia’s dismissal added late tension, leaving Gujarat Titans needing 11 runs in the final over. Washington Sundar (40* off 23) held his nerve and sealed the win with a scooped six off Marcus Stoinis.