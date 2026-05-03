Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Orry and others

New Delhi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is about to kick off, and there is already a tremendous buzz among the public regarding the new season. A few days ago, several contestants shared cryptic posts on social media featuring a 'K' pose, which further fueled speculation surrounding the show. Now, the names of the contestants have been officially confirmed, comprising a blend of familiar faces from previous seasons alongside some newcomers. Colors has confirmed via its Instagram handle that the return of former contestants, combined with the inclusion of new participants, will undoubtedly heighten the excitement surrounding the show.

List of confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Even before the action-packed Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has begun, fans are already engaging in lively online discussions regarding the contestants. Here are the names of all those ready to put their lives on the line this time around:

1. Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who previously won Bigg Boss 19 and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

2. Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra, who previously appeared in Bigg Boss 18, is also all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's show.

3. Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh was previously seen in Season 11 and is now ready to create a sensation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

4. Rubina Dilaik

The actress was previously seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner. She will now be appearing in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

5. Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, is also a new entrant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Given her strong personality displayed in her previous show, she could prove to be a formidable competitor in this show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

6. Orry

Social media influencer Orry, known for his close ties with Bollywood star kids, is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This marks Orry's debut in the world of reality television. Previously, the social media influencer made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

7. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she was eliminated in seventh place. In 2020, Jasmin participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, finishing as the second runner-up. Now, she is set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 for the third time.

8. Shagun Sharma

Another new entrant in this stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is Shagun Sharma, the actress known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Shagun Sharma is one of the fresh faces joining the lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

9. Avika Gor

Another former contestant returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor. She previously participated in the 9th season of this show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

10. Harsh Gujral

Comedian Harsh Gujral made his foray into the world of reality television last year with The Traitors. However, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks his first experience with this particular show.

11. Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and is now all set to join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

12. Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani has also participated in two seasons of this show. In 2017, Rithvik finished in seventh place on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In 2020, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and was eliminated from the show in ninth place.

Also Read: What did Sunita Ahuja says about Govinda on Laughter Chef season 3? Know here