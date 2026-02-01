Budget 2026: Medicines for 17 cancer and 7 other diseases to become cheaper, says FM Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduction in prices of medicines for 17 cancer types and seven other diseases, bringing major relief to patients.

New Delhi:

In a significant relief for patients, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2026 that medicines used for the treatment of 17 types of cancer and seven other critical diseases will be made cheaper. The move is aimed at improving access to life-saving therapies, reducing the financial burden on families, and strengthening India’s commitment to affordable healthcare.

"17 drugs or medicines exempted from BCD used in cancer treatment. Dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20% to 10%. 17 drugs or medicines exempted from BCD used in cancer treatment. "We propse to exempt basic customs duty on specified parts used in the manufacture of microwave ovens. a special one time measure to facilitated sales by eligible manufacturing units in the special economic zones to the domestic tariff at constructional rates of duty", said FM.

She also added, "We propose to add 7 more rare diseases for the purposes of exempting import duty on personal imports of drug medicine and food for special medical purposes used in their treatment", said FM.