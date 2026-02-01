Budget 2026: AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs to be upgraded, WHO centre in Jamnagar to get boost FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes the upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories, along with strengthening the WHO Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, in the Union Budget 2026 session.

New Delhi:

In a major push to strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem, the Union Budget 2026 has laid special focus on health and allied health services, addressing both workforce gaps and infrastructure upgrades.

One of the key announcements includes the upgradation and expansion of institutions for allied health professionals (AHPs) in the government sector. Existing institutions will be strengthened in critical areas such as optometry, radiology, anaesthesia and behavioural health, helping build a more skilled and specialised healthcare workforce.

To meet the growing demand for patient care, the government plans to train 1.5 lakh caregivers over the next five years, a move expected to significantly improve last-mile healthcare delivery, especially for elderly care and long-term medical support.

The Budget also proposes a new scheme to establish five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will act as centres of excellence and generate diverse employment opportunities for doctors as well as allied health professionals, supporting both clinical and non-clinical roles.

On the traditional medicine front, the government announced the setting up of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, aimed at boosting education, research and clinical practice in Ayurveda. In addition, AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories will be upgraded to ensure higher certification standards and availability of skilled personnel across the ecosystem.

Further strengthening India’s leadership in traditional medicine, the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar will be upgraded to promote evidence-based research, training and global awareness of traditional medical systems.

Overall, the Budget places strong emphasis on training, standardisation and awareness, signalling a balanced approach that integrates modern healthcare with India’s rich traditional medicine systems.