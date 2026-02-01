Live Rohit Shetty house firing case LIVE: Juhu Police records filmmaker's statement, probe underway After the house firing incident at Rohit Shetty's residence, tight police security was seen around filmmaker's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic experts reached the site and secured the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

New Delhi:

Unknown attackers fired four shots outside the Juhu home of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, police said. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the incident. The firing took place in the early hours of the day, after which security outside the building was beefed up, said an official.

Meanwhile, the Juhu police have taken the statement of Rohit Shetty. After the firing, security was increased around the residential tower of Shetty in the Juhu area. The police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest update regarding Rohit Shetty house firing case.