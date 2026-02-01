Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rohit Shetty house firing case LIVE: Juhu Police records filmmaker's statement, probe underway

  Live Rohit Shetty house firing case LIVE: Juhu Police records filmmaker's statement, probe underway

After the house firing incident at Rohit Shetty's residence, tight police security was seen around filmmaker's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic experts reached the site and secured the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Juhu Police records Rohit Shetty's statement in house firing case
Juhu Police records Rohit Shetty's statement in house firing case Image Source : Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Unknown attackers fired four shots outside the Juhu home of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, police said. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the incident. The firing took place in the early hours of the day, after which security outside the building was beefed up, said an official.

Meanwhile, the Juhu police have taken the statement of Rohit Shetty. After the firing, security was increased around the residential tower of Shetty in the Juhu area. The police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest update regarding Rohit Shetty house firing case.

 

 

Live updates :Rohit Shetty house firing case LIVE: Police investigation intensifies

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:41 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty house firing case: Rohit Shetty FSL team WKT

    The FSL team has arrived at Rohit Shetty's house. Forensic samples are being collected. The Crime Branch team has also reached the crime scene and is questioning the auto driver who witnessed the attack. Walkthrough detailing the FSL team and Crime Branch investigation.

     

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty case Live update: X users express concerns

    A debate is grabbing attention online, where X users have expressed concerns over celebs' security. 'This is a serious security laps, if even big names like Rohit Shetty aren't safe, what should ordinary people think?' read a X post.

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty house firing case update: Heavy security deployed at filmmaker's residence

    Heavy security has also been deployed outside Rohit Shetty's building. An FIR was also registered in connection with the incident, he said.

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty house firing case update: No injuries reported

    Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the wee hours of Sunday in Mumbai, on Saturday night. However, no injuries have been reported by Juhu Police.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty house firing case: Forensic team arrives again at filmmakers house

    The forensic team visited Rohit Shetty's house for the second time since the firing incident. The matter is under investigation.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty firing case update: Assailants spoke to an auto-rickshaw driver

    According to police sources, the assailant spoke to an auto-rickshaw driver near the crime scene. The auto-rickshaw driver told the police that the assailant asked him, 'Will you go to Kalyan?'

    The driver replied, 'Kalyan is far away; I can drop you at a station near Juhu.' The police are recording the driver's statement.

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty house firing case live update: Similarities from Salman Khan's case found

    Juhu Police observed similarities between the firing incident at Salman Khan's house and the one at Rohit Shetty's house. The modus operandi in both cases appears to be the same. 

    However, no evidence has yet been found to suggest the involvement of the Bishnoi gang in the Rohit Shetty case. The police are investigating the modus operandi of both cases.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty case Live update: Assailant fired bullets and fled

    According to police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, parked it a short distance from Rohit Shetty's house and then walked to Shetty Tower. For the unversed, Rohit Shetty's building is called Shetty Tower. Upon reaching the house, the assailant fired indiscriminately and fled.

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rohit Shetty case Live update: Security tightened as CCTV footage reviewed

    CCTV footage from Juhu and the surrounding areas is being examined. Security at the house has been increased and a walkthrough showing the bullet marks was conducted.

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Twelve teams have been formed to investigate this case

    The Juhu Police has intensified investigation on the Rohit Shetty house firing case. Twelve teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Three bullet marks are visible at Rohit Shetty's house

    Juhu Police reached the site and revealed that Three bullet marks are visible at Rohit Shetty's house.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Rohit Shetty Juhu Mumbai Police
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\