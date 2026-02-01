Union Budget 2026: 4000 electric buses, Buddhist circuits to be developed across six North-Eastern states Budget 2026 proposes a new scheme to develop Buddhist circuits across six North-Eastern states, focusing on monastery preservation, pilgrim facilities, and connectivity. The move aims to boost spiritual tourism alongside sustainable infrastructure.

New Delhi:

In Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a focused push to position the North-East as a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination, announcing a new scheme to develop Buddhist circuits across six North-Eastern states. The initiative spans Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with the aim of strengthening pilgrimage tourism while preserving the region’s deep-rooted Buddhist heritage.

The scheme focuses on conservation of temples and monasteries, development of pilgrimage interpretation centres, improved connectivity, and upgraded pilgrim amenities to support year-round tourism. Complementing this cultural push, the Budget also announced 4,000 electric buses for the North-East, reinforcing sustainable mobility and last-mile access for tourists and locals alike. Together, these measures signal a dual strategy, heritage-led tourism growth paired with green infrastructure, positioning the North-East as both spiritually significant and future-ready.