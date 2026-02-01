Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Budget
  4. Union Budget 2026: 4000 electric buses, Buddhist circuits to be developed across six North-Eastern states

Union Budget 2026: 4000 electric buses, Buddhist circuits to be developed across six North-Eastern states

Budget 2026 proposes a new scheme to develop Buddhist circuits across six North-Eastern states, focusing on monastery preservation, pilgrim facilities, and connectivity. The move aims to boost spiritual tourism alongside sustainable infrastructure.

Spiritual tourism boost as Budget 2026 backs Buddhist circuits in the North-East
Spiritual tourism boost as Budget 2026 backs Buddhist circuits in the North-East Image Source : PTI
Written By: Shivani Dixit
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a focused push to position the North-East as a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination, announcing a new scheme to develop Buddhist circuits across six North-Eastern states. The initiative spans Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with the aim of strengthening pilgrimage tourism while preserving the region’s deep-rooted Buddhist heritage.

The scheme focuses on conservation of temples and monasteries, development of pilgrimage interpretation centres, improved connectivity, and upgraded pilgrim amenities to support year-round tourism. Complementing this cultural push, the Budget also announced 4,000 electric buses for the North-East, reinforcing sustainable mobility and last-mile access for tourists and locals alike. Together, these measures signal a dual strategy, heritage-led tourism growth paired with green infrastructure, positioning the North-East as both spiritually significant and future-ready.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section
North East Tourism Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\