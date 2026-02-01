Union Budget 2026: 10 key tourism announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 places tourism at the heart of jobs and growth with plans for a National Institute of Hospitality, training 10,000 tourist guides, heritage site development, Buddhist circuits, medical tourism hubs, and a sharp cut in TCS on travel.

Budget 2026 places tourism squarely at the centre of India’s jobs and growth strategy, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling a sweeping set of measures aimed at transforming how the country is experienced, explored, and employed. From skilling thousands of tourist guides and setting up a National Institute of Hospitality to easing travel costs through a sharp cut in TCS, the Budget signals a clear intent to make tourism more structured, professional, and globally competitive.

The focus goes beyond footfalls to long-term value creation. Heritage sites, Buddhist circuits in the North-East, medical tourism hubs, eco-trails, mountain trains, and astro-tourism infrastructure together point to a shift towards experience-led, regionally balanced tourism. Backed by digital mapping of cultural assets and targeted skilling programmes, Budget 2026 positions tourism not as a side act, but as a serious economic engine, one that creates livelihoods while showcasing India’s diversity to the world.

1. National Institute of Hospitality

A dedicated National Institute of Hospitality will be set up to strengthen professional education and leadership in tourism and hospitality.

2. 10,000 tourist guides to be trained

A 12-week pilot programme, in partnership with IIMs, will train 10,000 tourist guides across 20 iconic destinations, boosting employability and visitor experience.

3. Digital Knowledge Grid for tourism

A Digital Knowledge Grid will map India’s cultural, heritage, and tourist sites, improving access to information and destination planning.

4. TCS sharply reduced for travel spending

TCS on overseas tour packages has been cut from up to 20% to a flat 2%, offering immediate relief to travellers and the travel industry.

5. Buddhist circuits in North-East India

New schemes will develop Buddhist circuits across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura, including monastery preservation, pilgrim centres, and connectivity.

6. 15 archaeological sites to be developed

Ancient sites such as Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, and Sarnath will be transformed into experience-led cultural destinations to boost heritage tourism.

7. Medical tourism hubs

States will receive support to set up five regional medical tourism hubs, integrating hospitals, diagnostics, AYUSH, post-care, and rehabilitation facilities.

8. Mountain trains for tourism

Special mountain trains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh aim to enhance scenic rail tourism and improve access to hill destinations.

9. Bird-watching and nature trails

New initiatives include bird-watching trains, trekking routes, and turtle trails, expanding eco- and wildlife tourism offerings.

10. Astro-tourism push

Telescope upgrades at key locations will help scale astro-tourism, tapping into growing interest in science-led and night-sky travel experiences.

Budget 2026 reframes tourism not as seasonal leisure, but as a year-round employment engine.

