Budget 2026 puts sustainable trekking trails on India’s tourism map Budget 2026 signals a shift towards sustainable tourism, proposing ecologically sensitive mountain trails, turtle trails and bird-watching routes across India, while investing in skilled guides and low-impact trekking experiences.

New Delhi:

In an era when travellers increasingly seek deep, immersive experiences over fleeting sightseeing, India’s Union Budget 2026 signals a strategic pivot in tourism policy. During the Budget 2026 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the development of ecologically sustainable mountain trails, along with turtle trails and bird-watching trails. The government places nature-based and adventure tourism firmly within the policy framework.

Laying out the vision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined India’s untapped potential in this space. She said, “The tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in the employment generation, foreign exchange earnings and expanding the local economy.”

https://x.com/ANI/status/2017847691100008903

On the skilling front, Sitharaman expanded, “India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences. We will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Also in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pothigai Malai in the Western Ghats. Turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala. And three bird-watching trails along the Pulikut Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024.”

Sitharaman also announced a structured programme to improve guide quality and tourist experience on the ground. “I also propose a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality, 12-week training course in hybrid mode in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management,” she said.

The Finance Minister further announced that the government aims to boost the tourism sector through promoting medical, heritage and cultural tourism. In Budget 2026, sustainable trails have found a place in India’s tourism future, one careful step at a time.

Mountain trails form the backbone of organised trekking, whether in the Himalayas, the Western Ghats, or the North-East. By framing trekking through sustainability, the Budget hints at regulated routes, controlled visitor numbers, trained local guides, and infrastructure that protects biodiversity rather than overwhelming it.

Also read: Union Budget 2026: 10 key tourism announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Download the budget 2026 speech