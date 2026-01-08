Dhurandhar allegedly banned in UAE and Gulf nations; film body writes to PM Modi seeking intervention The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention over the ban on the Hindi film Dhurandhar in the UAE and several other Middle Eastern countries. Despite the ban, the film has earned Rs 1200 in its worldwide collection.

New Delhi:

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in what it has termed a unilateral ban on the Hindi film Dhurandhar in the United Arab Emirates and several other Middle Eastern countries. The association has described the move as a suppression of freedom of expression.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, IMPPA claimed that the film has been banned in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, despite having received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Also read: YRF hails Dhurandhar for becoming highest-grossing Indian film; Ranveer Singh responds to 'beloved alma mater'

IMPPA on Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries

“We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film ‘Dhurandhar’ by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the freedom of expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema,” the letter read.

The appeal follows reports last month stating that Dhurandhar had been banned across Gulf countries.

Film background and box office context

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film follows covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of real-life geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A large portion of the narrative is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.

The film has delivered record-breaking numbers at the box office. Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-earning Hindi film ever, with a net India collection of over Rs 831 crore and a global gross exceeding Rs 1,220 crore.

IMPPA, which describes itself as the country’s oldest and largest producers’ association, said India shares friendly relations and regular business engagement with the countries concerned across sectors. “We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest. We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest as it is a matter of great importance to the country,” the association said.

What Danish Pandor said about Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries

Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, spoke about the film's reported ban in Gulf nations. He exclusively told India TV, "It should be released. That's what I believe. I spoke to people as well, but I don't know the real reason behind it not being released in the UAE or a lot of Gulf countries. I don't know the specific reason behind it. But if the film had opened there as well, it would have been extremely big."

"But I don't know the reason. I hope it releases soon. My friends and so many people out there are messaging me, asking why Dhurandhar is not releasing in the Gulf. I was like, I have no reason, but I would definitely want them to watch it, but I don't know how, " he continued, further adding, "Maybe they should actually wait for the movie to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, it releases there [in the Gulf] too."

The letter has also been sent to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, in association with Jio Studios, and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic at the box office.

Also read: Danish Pandor breaks silence on Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries: 'Should release…' | Exclusive