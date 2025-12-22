Danish Pandor breaks silence on Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries: 'Should release…' | Exclusive Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor has reacted to reports about his film facing an alleged ban in Gulf countries. Speaking to India TV, Pandor said he remains hopeful and believes the film should be released soon.

Danish Pandor has become a household name by playing Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. While the film is crossing milestones in India and globally, Dhurandhar reportedly stands banned in Gulf nations.

Danish, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, reacted to his film's alleged ban in Gulf countries. He also spoke about playing Rehman Dakait, aka Akshaye Khanna's cousin, in Dhurandhar and revealed three things that he has learnt from the actor.

Danish Pandor on Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries

Danish Pandor spoke about Dhurandhar's reported ban in Gulf nations. He told India TV, "It should be released. That's what I believe. I spoke to people as well, but I don't know the real reason behind it not being released in the UAE or a lot of Gulf countries. I don't know the specific reason behind it. But if the film had opened there as well, it would have been extremely big."

"But I don't know the reason. I hope it releases soon. My friends and so many people out there are messaging me, asking why Dhurandhar is not releasing in the Gulf. I was like, I have no reason, but I would definitely want them to watch it, but I don't know how, " he continued, further adding, "Maybe they should actually wait for the movie to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, it releases there [in the Gulf] too."

Danish Pandor on what he has learnt from Akshaye Khanna

Danish Pandor played Akshaye Khanna's brother in Dhurandhar. The duo have previously worked in Chhaava, too. When asked what he has learnt from Akshaye, Danish told us, "Keep it to yourself, and just give your best shot when you're there in front of the camera."

He continued, "Breaking the rhythm when you’re in a scene is very important. You have to almost make it feel like a completely different scene altogether - create a kind of magic within it. If I’m having a one-hour conversation with Akshaye, it’s just a normal conversation for us. But if the audience is watching, after a point, they might feel there’s no distraction. That’s when you need to do something to change the rhythm and keep people glued. That’s a very strong quality Akshaye has. He constantly breaks the rhythm. Suddenly, you’re like - what did he just do? A lot of scenes, even the way he looks, are about breaking the rhythm. He never does anything monotonous."

Citing a few examples from Dhurandhar, especially the iconic rally scene, Danish said, "Even during the rally scene, when he gets on stage and meets Jameel Jamali, he’s completely stunned. People are plotting, and he just looks at me - that moment says everything.”

When we asked Danish Pandor about Dhurandhar Part 2, he gently asked us to wait for March 19, 2026, to see the magic unfold once again on the big screen.

