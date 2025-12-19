Danish Pandor on Uzair Baloch's future in Dhurandhar Part 2: 'Agar maine itni…' | Exclusive Danish Pandor has opened up about his role as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar Part 2 while keeping key plot details under wraps. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor teased about Uzair’s future in the sequel.

Danish Pandor became a household name as Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The actor plays Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait's cousin in the film, and enjoys a screentime almost equivalent to Ranveer Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Danish spoke about Dhurandhar: Part 2 and what the audience can expect in March. He also spoke about the film's length.

Danish Pandor on Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar: Part 2

Not just Danish Pandor, the film's cast has mostly remained tight-lipped about Dhurandhar Part 2. In conversation with India TV, we asked Danish what lies ahead for his character Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar 2. However, he chose intrigue over spoilers.

Asked directly about Uzair’s future in the sequel, Danish smiled and said, “Ab kya hoga? March 19 ko khulasa hoga (What happens will be revealed on March 19).” Making it clear that he has no intention of revealing more, he added, “Agar maine itni si bhi cheez bata di, excitement chala jaata hain (Excitement will fade if I reveal anything about the film).”

Danish Pandor on Dhurandhar: Part 2 runtime

The actor also shared an update on the film’s production timeline, revealing that the team wrapped the shoot after an intensive schedule. “We have shot entirely in 1.5 years. We started in July 2024. We finished off in October 2025. It’s in the post-production stage,” he said.

When asked about the runtime of Dhurandhar Part 2, Danish suggested that the makers are keen on preserving the film’s essence rather than trimming it down. “I think it’s going to be almost the same as Dhurandhar Part 1 because the content is so beautiful. You are going to be missing out on a lot of beautiful things if you chop, any even the minute stuff from there,” he explained.

On whether Uzair Baloch will be angrier or more intense than in the first instalment, Danish once again chose mystery over clarity, signing off with a line that sums up his approach to the role, “Uzair ki kahaani Uzair jaane (Uzair knows his fate).”

Watch Danish Pandor's exclusive interview with India TV here:

With the film currently in post-production and key details being closely guarded, Dhurandhar Part 2 continues to build anticipation ahead of its next big reveal on March 19, 2026.

