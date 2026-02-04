Amid tariffs row, Ajit Doval told Marco Rubio India won't be bullied, will wait out Trump's term: Report In September 2025, when Trump was on his tariff tirade against India, New Delhi conveyed a firm stance to Washington DC, affirming that it won't be bullied into signing a trade deal and that the Modi government is willing to wait for the US President's term to end.

New Delhi:

While US President Donald Trump and his aides have been portraying the India-US trade deal as a major win for Americans, a media report has offered a contrasting account. Bloomberg reported that the Narendra Modi government conveyed a defiant stand to the Trump administration, refusing to budge under its tariff threat back in 2025.

The report states that New Delhi told Washington DC that India was prepared to wait out Trump’s presidential term rather than rush into a trade agreement with the tariff threat.

Details of Ajit Doval's meeting with Marco Rubio

Bloomberg reported on a meeting held in early September 2025 between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which New Delhi conveyed its tough stance. The meeting took place amid repeated criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government by the Trump administration and the imposition of 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian exports, among the highest globally.

The report assumes added significance after Trump moved quickly to announce the India-US trade deal, with his aides promoting it as a major victory for the United States, particularly its farm sector. Agriculture and dairy were sectors where India had drawn a clear red line.

It quoted Doval as telling Rubio that "India wouldn't be bullied by US President Donald Trump and his top aides, and would be willing to wait out his term, having faced other hostile US administrations in the past."

The report was based on inputs from officials in New Delhi familiar with the meeting, who sought anonymity because the "meeting was private". The report stated that both India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the US State Department declined to comment on the discussions.

India-US announce trade deal

Months after the reported Doval Rubio meeting, Trump announced a trade deal featuring lower tariffs and expanded market access. India has confirmed the tariff reduction component of the agreement.

While Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the tariff relief, his post did not explicitly refer to a trade deal or mention commitments related to Russian oil purchases or zero tariffs on US goods.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," Modi added.