Dhurandhar Movie Review: No weak links, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller roars with a strong cast and writing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has finally arrived in theatres with a strong ensemble cast. The film is bound to impress you with strong performances and a screenplay.

Movie Name: Dhurandhar

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Director: Aditya Dhar

Genre: Spy action thriller

'This is the new India - it will strike back and take revenge': That's exactly what sums up the spirit of Dhurandhar, and the film captures it with precision. From its trailer itself, it was clear that Aditya Dhar was gearing up to deliver something explosive. And Dhurandhar only reinforces the old saying: "The trailer was just a taste - the real show begins now."

With its mix of Lyari’s gangster world, the deep-rooted threat of terrorism, a high-stakes Indian mission, and the promise of a safer future, Dhurandhar had created buzz from day one. Here’s what the film offers and what you can expect.

Dhurandhar: Story

Dhurandhar opens with the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, where India’s IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) is determined to respond strongly - but government constraints stop him. Soon after, terrorists infiltrate India and carry out the 2002 Parliament attack. Only then does the government put Ajay Sanyal’s plan, "Dhurandhar", into action.

The story then follows Hamza (Ranveer Singh) travelling through Afghanistan into Pakistan, where he must join the gang of Rehman Dacoit (Akshaye Khanna). During a wedding, Hamza risks his life to save Rehman’s son. Impressed, Rehman brings him into the gang - and soon Hamza becomes his most trusted aide.

Within the gang, Hamza meets Yelina (Sara Arjun), daughter of Jameel Yamali (Rakesh Bedi). He manipulates her emotions to further his mission. During one of their assignments, Hamza accompanies Rehman to meet ISI Chief Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Right before his eyes, Iqbal executes the 26/11 attack - an event that shakes Hamza to his core.

Meanwhile, for political gains, Jameel Yamali teams up with SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), assigning him the task of eliminating Rehman Dacoit.

How does 'Dhurandhar' avenge the 26/11 attack? What becomes of Hamza and Yelina’s love story? And does Hamza ever return to India? That is what the film explores in 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Dhurandhar: Powerful Performances

The casting of Dhurandhar is so strong that every actor holds their own and, at times, even outshines the others. On one hand, there’s Ranveer Singh - known for immersing himself into every character he plays. In Dhurandhar, he doesn’t just portray his role; he lives it. Every frame proves his commitment. And it’s not just about his look or style - his work on the accent is equally striking.

Off-screen, Ranveer is known for his humour and lively personality, but in Dhurandhar, he delivers a performance that makes it impossible not to applaud him.

Akshaye Khanna matches him step for step. He delivers every dialogue with such precision and calm intensity that it’s hard to take your eyes off him. His role in the film is substantial, and he dominates the screen throughout his presence.

Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt also do complete justice to their parts. As the ruthless leader of a terrorist organisation, Arjun Rampal appears so terrifying in one scene that the audience may instinctively want to look away. Sanjay Dutt’s entry as SP Aslam Chaudhary is equally impactful, catching everyone by surprise. R Madhavan has portrayed the role of the Indian intelligence officer with complete sincerity. His scenes in the film may be fewer, but whenever he appears, he completely owns the screen. His expressions, his body language, and his overall presence as an intelligence officer are all outstanding.

Even the actors in smaller roles don’t fall behind - they stand out in their own right. Overall, from lead to supporting cast, every performer leaves a strong impression.

Dhurandhar: Direction

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, who helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike and stirred a wave of patriotism across the country. But Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar’s true masterstroke. With this film, he proves once again that when it comes to crafting high-quality action, he is among India’s finest directors.

He has also used original audio recordings from the 26/11 attacks in the film - a chilling reminder of the events that shook the entire nation in 2008.

Dhurandhar: Music

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the background score of Dhurandhar is its very soul. It isn’t just music - it feels like a resonating war cry. Whether it’s an explosion, a victory, or a major reveal, the background score amplifies every moment and makes each scene feel even more powerful.

At several points, songs from the 80s and 90s are used in a fresh, innovative way, breathing new life into the sequences and boosting the adrenaline of the audience.

Should you book tickets for Dhurandhar?

Produced under Aditya Dhar’s B62 banner and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar isn’t just another spy thriller - it’s a high-adrenaline patriotic action film that grabs your attention from the very first frame and keeps you hooked till the end. With this film, Aditya Dhar once again proves that his direction is sharp, precise, and impactful.

The film tackles not just terrorism but also Pakistan’s political landscape. Watching Dhurandhar also brings home the reality of how many people risk their lives - quietly, anonymously, and selflessly - to protect the nation.

And if you’re still wondering whether you should book a ticket or not, only two things might stop you: The film’s length, and a weak heart, because the film is filled with intense, graphic violence.

If neither of these is a problem, Dhurandhar is absolutely worth experiencing on the big screen.

