India break Pakistan's record in spectacular win over New Zealand in Raipur India chased down 209 in just 15.2 overs against New Zealand in Raipur, winning with 28 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan’s 76 and Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 helped India set the record for the fastest 200-plus chase by balls remaining.

Raipur:

India produced a record-setting performance in the second of the five-game T20I series against New Zealand at the Raipur stadium, delivering one of the most dominant run chases ever seen among full-member nations. Tasked with hunting down a demanding target of 209, the hosts completed the chase in just 15.2 overs with three wickets down, rewriting multiple records in the process.

The match began on a tense note for India. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were dismissed with only six runs on the board, placing immediate pressure on the middle order. At that stage, the chase appeared finely balanced, especially given the size of the target. What followed, however, completely altered the course of the contest.

Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav combined to dismantle the New Zealand attack with an aggressive counteroffensive. Their partnership ensured the asking rate never became a concern and shifted momentum decisively in India’s favour. Kishan led the charge with a 76-run knock, while Suryakumar anchored the pursuit with an unbeaten 82, guiding the team home with ease.

By finishing the chase with 28 balls remaining, India established a new benchmark. It is now the fastest successful chase of a 200-plus target in T20Is involving full-member teams in terms of balls remaining. The previous record belonged to Pakistan, who had chased down 205 runs with 24 balls to spare in a T20I in Auckland in 2025. India’s effort in Raipur surpassed that mark and set a new standard.

Other records that India broke

The result also reshaped the all-time list of teams with the most 200-plus chases in T20 internationals. Australia remain at the top, having achieved the feat seven times. India’s latest victory took them to six such chases, moving them ahead of South Africa, who now sit third with five.

Another notable aspect of the win was that it marked the second occasion India have successfully chased a target of 209 in T20 cricket. That figure now stands as their joint-highest successful chase in the format.