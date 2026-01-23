Irfan Pathan shakes hands with Pakistan players in friendly game after backing India's no-handshake stand Irfan Pathan’s post-match handshake and hug with Shoaib Malik in a Jeddah friendly sparked debate online, clashing with India’s no-handshake policy against Pakistan despite Pathan supporting the stance during the Asia Cup, highlighting tensions in unofficial cricket encounters.

New Delhi:

A post-match moment involving former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik has sparked intense debate on social media, following a friendly contest in Jeddah that carried unexpected political undertones. The incident occurred after a Double Wicket World Cup game on January 22, where Pakistan edged past India by five runs in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the World Cricket Festival.

The match itself was a lively affair. Shoaib Malik and Imran Nazir powered Pakistan’s chase with a rapid 56-run stand, while India’s challenge was led by Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny, who fell narrowly short under the lights. The encounter, though competitive, was positioned as an exhibition-style event aimed at entertainment rather than official rivalry.

Attention, however, shifted away from the result once videos began circulating online after the game. In the footage, Pathan is seen greeting members of the Pakistan team and sharing a warm embrace with Malik. The visuals quickly went viral, inviting criticism for Pathan.

Pakistan recently mocked India over no-handshake saga

The backlash stems from India’s current stance of avoiding handshakes or on-field pleasantries with Pakistan during official fixtures, a policy that has been in place since the violent military conflict last year. Pathan backed India’s move during the Asia Cup even. Meanwhile, some viewers praised the gesture as a reflection of sportsmanship and long-standing personal bonds, others criticised it as being out of step with the prevailing national sentiment.

The timing of the clip further intensified the discussion. Only days earlier, Pakistan had released a light-hearted video ahead of Australia’s upcoming tour, poking fun at India’s no-handshake approach. That video resurfaced amid the controversy, amplifying online chatter and drawing sharper focus to Pathan’s actions in Jeddah.

The strained cricketing relationship traces back to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, where militants killed innocent tourists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor in 2025, carrying out targeted airstrikes on terror camps inside Pakistan. Since then, official cricket encounters between the two sides have been marked by distance and restraint, with friendly interactions largely absent.

Despite that backdrop, the Jeddah match was a private, non-official event, allowing former teammates and rivals to reconnect.