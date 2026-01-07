YRF hails Dhurandhar for becoming highest-grossing Indian film; Ranveer Singh responds to 'beloved alma mater' Yash Raj Films has hailed Dhurandhar after it achieved a monumental feat - by becoming the highest-grossing single-language Indian film of all time. Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on March 19.

New Delhi:

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the team of Dhurandhar for achieving multiple milestones - one of which is the highest-grossing single-language Indian film of all time.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar, has responded to YRF's post. For the unversed, the actor got his first big break with YRF's Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 with Anushka Sharma.

YRF hails the team of Dhurandhar

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films posted an open note, praising the team of Dhurandhar. The note read, "Dhurandhar is not a film… it’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever."

The note specifically mentioned Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for the monumental feat. "Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema."

The production house also congratulated the cast and crew of Dhurandhar. "We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence." Take a look:

Ranveer Singh responds to YRF's post

Ranveer Singh responded to YRF's post with a heart reply. He wrote, "My beloved Alma Mater only ever wanted to make you proud!"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF)Ranveer Singh's comment on YRF's Dhurandhar post

What's next for YRF?

Yash Raj Films saw a mixed bag in 2025. While Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 stumbled at the box office, Saiyaara, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became a rage. Next from YRF's offering includes Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, slated for release on April 17, 2026. It also has Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 in the pipeline, which will release on February 27, 2026.

