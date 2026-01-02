Dhurandhar goes tax-free in Ladakh; Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film shot across the region Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. The announcement was made by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor through an official social media post.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. The announcement was officially made by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh through a post on social media.

For the unversed, the film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been extensively shot in Ladakh.

Dhurandhar is tax-free in Ladakh

An X (formerly Twitter) post from the official handle of the Office of the Lt Governor, Ladakh, read, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred.” Take a look:

Dhurandhar box office

Dhurandhar continues to roar at the box office, even in its fourth week. Despite being nearly a month into its run, the film saw a surge on New Year's Day, earning Rs 15.75 crore as per early trade estimates. This brings its towering total to Rs 739.00 crore in India. Internationally, the film has crossed Rs 1141 crore on Day 27, despite alleged ban in Gulf countries.

Dhurandhar: Cast, Part 2 release date

Released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead and makes striking use of Ladakh’s landscape, with much of the film shot across the region. The film also brings together an impressive supporting cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Riding on the film’s strong theatrical performance, the makers have already announced a sequel. Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, and will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

