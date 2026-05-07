Bengal Election Result: BJP bounces back from 2024 setback, leads in 29 Lok Sabha segments | Full list

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 4 (Monday) created history after registering a landslide victory in West Bengal, ending the 15-year-long rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The party won 207 seats with a vote share of 45.84%, while the TMC faced a rout and was reduced to 80 seats with a vote share of 40.80%. The BJP received 2,92,24,167 votes and recorded a gain of 130 seats; on the other hand, the TMC secured 2,60,13,379 votes with a loss of a whopping 135 seats in the state. The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 2.97% and 4.45% votes, respectively, and won 2 and 1 seats.

Regional breakdown: Where BJP dominated

The BJP swept the North Bengal and Junglemahal regions of the state and made significant inroads in the South Bengal and Presidency regions considered to be the bastions of Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

North Bengal (54 seats): The saffron party decimated the ruling party in the region and won 40 seats with a massive vote share of 49.38%, while the TMC won just 14 seats with a vote share of 37.96%.

Junglemahal or South West Bengal (40 seats): The BJP made a near-clean sweep in the region, winning 38 seats and securing a 51.75% vote share. The Trinamool won just 2 seats with a vote share of 39.78%.

Central Bengal (33 seats): The saffron party and the TMC won 14 seats each in the region, while the Congress and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) secured 2 seats each. The Congress registered victories in Farakka and Raninagar, and Humayan Kabir, the AJUP chief, won from Naoda and Rejinagar. The CPI-M won Domkal. All these parties significantly reduced the TMC's vote share in the region. The BJP secured around 33% of the vote, and the TMC managed to lead with a vote share of 37.05%.

South Bengal and Presidency (166 seats): This region, previously dominated by the TMC, saw unexpected election results. The BJP surprised everyone by performing exceptionally well in the region. The party made deep inroads into several constituencies in Greater Kolkata and the Presidency division. The party won 114 seats with a 45.79% vote share, while the TMC won 51 seats with a 42.77% vote share.

Kolkata delivers biggest political upset

Kolkata Region (11 seats): This region comes under the South Bengal and Presidency region but deserves a special mention as the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP by 15,105 votes in Bhabanipur. The BJP, which couldn't win a single seat in 2021, made a significant dent in the TMC stronghold and secured wins in six seats, including Maniktala, Rashbehari, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur-Belgachhia, and Bhabanipur. The TMC retained Kolkata Port, Ballygunge, Chowrangee, Entally, and Beleghata.

The Trinamool Congress, which has been ruling West Bengal since 2011, failed to open its account in nine districts of the state, including Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman.

BJP ahead in 29 Lok Sabha segments

A detailed analysis of West Bengal's 293 Assembly seats by India TV has thrown up some interesting surprises, showing the BJP leading in 29 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats when votes secured by the party across individual Assembly constituencies are aggregated. In West Bengal, each Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments. The TMC is ahead of the BJP in the remaining 13 seats.

The BJP won 12 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, including Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Ranaghat, Bongaon, Tamluk, Kanthi, Purulia, and Bishnupur. According to India TV's assessment, the party is ahead in all these seats except Maldaha Uttar. It has a lead of 3,00,364 votes in Alipurduars, 3,28,126 in Jalpaiguri, 1,98,124 in Darjeeling, 15,432 in Raiganj, 85,416 in Balurghat, 3,38,422 in Ranaghat, 2,01,613 in Bongaon, 1,84,441 in Tamluk, 1,61,356 in Kanthi, 2,29,619 in Purulia, and 1,60,031 in Bishnupur. In Maldaha Uttar, the TMC is leading the BJP by a margin of 38,976 votes.

The saffron party is estimated to get at least 18 more seats, including Cooch Behar (which it lost narrowly in 2024), Maldaha Dakshin, Barrackpore, Barasat, Hooghly, Arambagh, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura, Bardhman Purba, Bardhman-Durgapur, Bolpur, and Birbhum. The party won Cooch Behar, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura, and Bardhman-Durgapur constituencies only once in 2019 and lost them all in 2024. The BJP never won Maldaha Dakshin, Barasat, Arambagh, Ghatal, Bardhman Purba, Bolpur, and Birbhum.

Big leads in Dum Dum, Krishnanagar, Asansol

The party has also taken significant leads in Saugata Roy's Dum Dum (leading by 1,44,066 votes), Mahua Moitra's Krishnanagar (leading by 99,336 votes), and Shatrughan Sinha's Asansol (leading by 1,32,372 votes) seats. Dum Dum holds significance as the first Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal won by the BJP, with Tapan Sikdar emerging victorious there in 1998 when the party was allied with the TMC. He retained the seat in 1999. The BJP last won Krishnanagar in 1999, when Satyabrata Mookherjee defeated CPM's Dilip Chakraborty with the support of Mamata Banerjee. The party won Asansol twice in 2014 and 2019.

Baharampur emerges as biggest surprise

The biggest surprise was Baharampur, where the BJP is leading with a margin of 86,187 votes against the TMC. The BJP received a total of 5,12,273 votes across seven Assembly seats, including Burwan, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, and Naoda in the constituency. The BJP won Burwan, Kandi, Beldanga, and Baharampur, while the TMC managed to win just Bharatpur. As mentioned earlier, Humayun Kabir won both Naoda and Rejinagar and dented the TMC prospects.

The Congress party secured 18,440 votes (around 10%) in Burwan, 31,160 votes (around 16%) in Kandi, and 39,962 votes (around 17.48%) in Beldanga, helping split the vote and contributing to the defeat of TMC candidates. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the senior Congress leader and known Mamata baiter, ended up as the runner-up in the Baharampur Vidhan Sabha seat with 73,540 votes (around 33%) and pushed the TMC to the third position, ensuring the BJP victory. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate also received 22,976 votes (around 12%) in Kandi, and the AJUP candidate spoiled the TMC chances in Beldanga with 46,709 votes (around 20.43%). Overall, the TMC got 4,26,086 votes in the constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Election: Who is leading in Lok Sabha seats? Constituency No. Constituency Name BJP Votes TMC Votes Leading Party Lead Margin 1. Cooch Behar 9,42,149 7,16,774 BJP 2,25,375 2. Alipurduars 8,63,906 5,63,542 BJP 3,00,364 3. Jalpaiguri 9,37,349 6,09,223 BJP 3,28,126 4. Darjeeling 6,79,012 4,80,888 BJP 1,98,124 5. Raiganj 6,44,334 6,28,902 BJP 15,432 6. Balurghat 6,41,509 5,56,093 BJP 85,416 7. Maldaha Uttar 6,43,850 6,82,826 TMC 38,976 8. Maldaha Dakshin 5,37,560 5,05,977 BJP 31,583 9. Jangipur 4,43,862 5,50,868 TMC 1,07,006 10. Baharampur 5,12,273 4,26,086 BJP 86,187 11. Murshidabad 3,62,439 6,21,298 TMC 2,58,859 12. Krishnanagar 6,72,023 5,72,687 BJP 99,336 13. Ranaghat 8,77,134 5,38,712 BJP 3,38,422 14. Bongaon 7,82,510 5,80,897 BJP 2,01,613 15. Barrackpore 5,56,873 4,58,901 BJP 97,972 16. Dum Dum 6,30,372 4,86,306 BJP 1,44,066 17. Barasat 6,63,488 6,12,201 BJP 51,287 18. Basirhat 5,30,232 7,25,937 TMC 1,95,705 19. Joynagar 5,34,090 8,52,163 TMC 3,18,073 20. Mathurapur 6,90,405 7,59,475 TMC 69,070 21. Diamond Harbour 4,95,289 7,30,721 TMC 2,35,432 22. Jadavpur 6,49,668 6,84,317 TMC 34,649 23. Kolkata Dakshin 5,65,783 6,18,507 TMC 52,724 24. Kolkata Uttar 4,24,392 4,71,251 TMC 46,859 25. Howrah 5,61,689 6,01,355 TMC 39,666 26. Uluberia 6,87,196 7,08,873 TMC 21,677 27. Sreerampur 6,57,316 6,89,497 TMC 32,181 28. Hooghly 7,76,777 6,41,089 BJP 1,35,688 29. Arambagh 8,93,798 6,59,353 BJP 2,34,445 30. Tamluk 8,85,540 7,01,099 BJP 1,84,441 31. Kanthi 8,83,212 7,21,857 BJP 1,61,355 32. Ghatal 8,61,993 7,51,323 BJP 1,10,670 33. Jhargram 8,24,343 6,59,075 BJP 1,65,268 34. Medinipur 8,01,066 6,62,363 BJP 1,38,703 35. Purulia 8,04,752 5,75,133 BJP 2,29,619 36. Bankura 8,72,897 5,64,268 BJP 3,08,629 37. Bishnupur 8,11,219 6,51,188 BJP 1,60,031 38. Bardhman Purba 7,65,044 6,35,342 BJP 1,29,702 39. Bardhman-Durgapur 7,43,618 6,19,256 BJP 1,24,362 40. Asansol 6,87,512 5,55,140 BJP 1,32,372 41. Bolpur 7,49,789 6,93,679 BJP 56,110 42. Birbhum 6,76,541 6,65,651 BJP 10,890

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